ROY — Tiani Fonoti netted a golden goal on an assist from Kennedy Thomas in the 97th minute to lift Northridge to a region-opening, 2-1 road win at Roy on Tuesday.
Molly McReaken gave the Knights (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) the lead in the 52nd minute on a Thomas assist.
Kennedy Bodily booted the Royal (0-3, 0-1) equalizer. Monica Garcia assisted Bodily.
LAYTON 4, SYRACUSE 3
SYRACUSE — Layton took a 2-1 lead into the halftime break and made that lead hold up in a region-opening win at Syracuse.
Erin Bailey booted two goals for the Lancers (3-0, 1-0 Region 1). Camille Siddoway and Halen Martini each netted once.
Ashlyn Hall netted a hat trick for the Titans (2-1, 0-1).
WEBER 3, CLEARFIELD 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Maci Rackham scored two goals to lead Weber to a win over Clearfield (1-1, 0-1 Region 1) in each team’s region opener.
Halle Hart added a score for the Warriors (1-2, 1-0). Lexi Hill and Mailaya Whetton shared the shutout.
OGDEN 7, MORGAN 3
MORGAN — Ogden took a 3-1 lead into halftime in a win at Morgan.
Abby Beus and Kadrey Howell each had two goals and an assist for the Tigers (2-1). Annie Crowton, Tori Kalista, Alysia Butters and Mackenzie Kalista also scored for Ogden.
Emily Edgington, Brooklyn Fields and Adi Adams each scored for the Trojans (0-2).
BEN LOMOND 3, ST. JOSEPH 0
OGDEN — Samantha Diaz tallied a hat trick and Allie Jensen earned the shutout as Ben Lomond (1-1) blanked St. Joseph (0-1).
CORNER CANYON 2, VIEWMONT 1
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont went into halftime tied 1-1 only to see Corner Canyon net the game-winner after the break.
Kim Hendrickson scored for the Vikings (0-2).
STANSBURY 3, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River (1-1) allowed two Stansbury scores in the first half in the Bears’ home-opening loss.
FARMINGTON 2, COPPER HILLS 0
FARMINGTON — Abigail Ferrell scored both goals as Farmington (3-0) remained unbeaten. Naomi Kehl recorded the shutout in goal.
OLYMPUS 4, BONNEVILLE 2
HOLLADAY — Bonneville gave up three second-half scores in a loss at Olympus.
Hailey Price and Leo Hansen scored for the Lakers (1-2) while Summer Diamond and Price notched assists.
BINGHAM 1, BOUNTIFUL 0
SOUTH JORDAN — Bountiful (1-2) gave up a second-half goal in a loss at Bingham.
BOX ELDER 1, MOUNTAIN CREST 1 (2OT)
HYRUM — Skyler Hoppe scored a second-half goal to give Box Elder (1-2-1) the lead, but Mountain Crest equalized to forge the draw.