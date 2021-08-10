Ben Lomond Clearfield soccer 1
Buy Now

Clearfield's Kennedi Henley (left) slide tackles Ben Lomond's Shakira Nolasco during a soccer game at Ben Lomond High School on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

 PATRICK CARR, Standard-Examiner

PLEASANT VIEW — Callie Price found the back of the net five times and Ashlynn Stoke kept a clean sheet as Weber High girls soccer shut out Juan Diego 8-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Maci Rackam had two goals and one assist for Weber (1-1). Remi Rawlings netted once. Tess Thorman had two assists while Olivia Hemming and Price each assisted on score.

FREMONT 3, AMERICAN FORK 2 (2OT)

PLAIN CITY — Brooklyn Robinson scored twice, including the golden goal in the 98th minute, to lead Fremont to an extra-time win over American Fork.

Callee Hill netted in the 34th minute on a Robinson assist to get Fremont (4-0) on the board. After American Fork (2-1) tied the game, Robinson found the back of the net in the 46th minute.

BRIGHTON 2, ROY 1

ROY — Samantha Medina scored in the second half as Roy (0-3) fell to Brighton (2-0) at home.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Clearfield 5, Ben Lomond 0

Box Elder 5, Bear River 1

Northridge 5, Copper Hills 3

Lone Peak 4, Farmington 1

 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!