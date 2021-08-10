PLEASANT VIEW — Callie Price found the back of the net five times and Ashlynn Stoke kept a clean sheet as Weber High girls soccer shut out Juan Diego 8-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Maci Rackam had two goals and one assist for Weber (1-1). Remi Rawlings netted once. Tess Thorman had two assists while Olivia Hemming and Price each assisted on score.
FREMONT 3, AMERICAN FORK 2 (2OT)
PLAIN CITY — Brooklyn Robinson scored twice, including the golden goal in the 98th minute, to lead Fremont to an extra-time win over American Fork.
Callee Hill netted in the 34th minute on a Robinson assist to get Fremont (4-0) on the board. After American Fork (2-1) tied the game, Robinson found the back of the net in the 46th minute.
BRIGHTON 2, ROY 1
ROY — Samantha Medina scored in the second half as Roy (0-3) fell to Brighton (2-0) at home.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Clearfield 5, Ben Lomond 0
Box Elder 5, Bear River 1
Northridge 5, Copper Hills 3
Lone Peak 4, Farmington 1