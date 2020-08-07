SYRACUSE — Syracuse High girls soccer scored seven goals in the first half to beat Dixie 10-0 on Friday afternoon and advance to the championship of their own tournament.
Caroline Stringfellow found the back of the net four times. Jaycee Page netted a brace. Courtney Wright, Mia Hammond, Hallie Whitesides and Abby Schofield each scored once.
Sarah Wynn assisted three goals while Virginia Wallace, Cassidy Cool, Avery Sanders, Wright and Hammond each tallied one assist.
Tayiah Lambert earned the clean sheet for the Titans (2-0), who will face American Fork at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for the cup title.
FARMINGTON 3, RIDGELINE 2
FARMINGTON — Taryn Barraclough had one goal and one assist as Farmington beat Ridgeline in a late game Thursday.
Abigail Ferrell and Samantha Kearns each netted for the Phoenix (2-0). Marianne Barber and Swayzee Arnell tallied assists.
CLEARFIELD 1, WOODS CROSS 0
CLEARFIELD — Cassidy Andrews scored in the first half and Riley Rentmeister earned a clean sheet as Clearfield (1-1) blanked Woods Cross (1-1) Thursday night.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Northridge 1, Maple Mountain 0