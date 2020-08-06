SYRACUSE — Abby Schofield netted a golden goal in extra time to lift Syracuse girls soccer to a 3-2 extra-time win over Ogden to open the Syracuse High School tournament Thursday.
Caroline Stringfellow and Sarah Wynn also scored for the Titans (1-0). Schofield, Stringfellow and Claire Colquitt each recorded an assist.
Abby Beus and Celine Buttars scored for the Tigers (0-1), who led 2-1 at the half.
WEBER 2, JUAN DIEGO 0
DRAPER — A second-half adjustment broke a 0-0 tie and Weber topped Juan Diego on the road.
Callie Price scored in the 70th and 76th minutes for the Warriors (1-1), the latter assisted by Baylee Hogge, and Weber posted 20 shots on goal in the second half compared to seven in the first.
FREMONT 3, LOGAN 2
PLAIN CITY — Payten Ivins scored both the equalizer and the game-winner as Fremont beat Logan.
Amare Harlan scored the Silverwolves’ first goal. The contest was tied 1-1 at the half.
BONNEVILLE 5, RSL ACADEMY 1
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sadie Beardall ran her season goal tally to seven after just two games and Bonneville used a 3-1 halftime advantage to defeat RSL Academy.
Beardall netted two goals in the first half and third after the break. Summer Diamond and Leo Hansen also found the net for the Lakers (2-0).
Beardall added two assists. Elle Burton assisted one goal.
OGDEN 8, DIXIE 2
SYRACUSE — Ogden earned a split at the Syracuse High School tournament with a big win over Dixie.
Neveah Peregrina and Juliann Stein each scored two goals for the Tigers (1-1). Adee Boer, Celine Butters, Ashlen White and Grace Pulley each netted once.
DAVIS 8, WEST JORDAN 0
KAYSVILLE — Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet and eight different Darts found the back of the net in a rout of West Jordan.
Ruth Wright, Grace Nicol, Bizzy Arevalo, Halle Lund, Emmerson Taylor, Annie Haycock, Olivia Flint, and Caroline Bitner each scored for Davis (2-0).
LAYTON 5, PLEASANT GROVE 1
LAYTON — Layton scored five goals in the first half to beat Pleasant Grove.
Erin Bailey had two goals and two assists for the Lancers (1-1). Kylee Richins, Kaitlyn Richins and Brooke Nelson each netted once. Nelson, Hannah Roe and Reagan Williams each had one assist.
MORGAN 4, BEAR RIVER 1
MORGAN — Morgan scored twice in each half in a win over Bear River.
Sadie McGreer, Brooklyn Field, Sydney Erickson and Ashland Noss each scored for the Trojans (2-0). Jayda Jones, Corinne Henderson and Syd Giles tallied assists.
Crystal Park netted for Bear River (0-1).