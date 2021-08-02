Already, the high school girls soccer season is set to begin Tuesday with dozens of games throughout the state and for Northern Utah teams.
Below are a few storylines to watch throughout the season as well as some players to watch out for.
Season storylines
REALIGNMENT MAKES REGIONS 1 AND 13 TOUGHERRealignment shifted things around in a big way for Morgan High, the defending 3A state champion. Region 13 lost Judge Memorial and gained Ogden, last year’s 4A runner-up and the 2019 4A state champion.
The Tigers and Trojans have been two of the best soccer teams over the last three years. Ogden is 46-10-1 with a state championship and two region titles; Morgan is 42-14-1 with two state titles and one region championship. The Trojans have won three of the last four state titles in 3A.
Both teams return many players from 2020, when they both played for state championships in their respective classifications. And they’ll play twice in 2021 as part of their new region schedule.
Ogden brings back leading scorer and senior forward Victoria Kalista (20 goals, eight assists), sophomore midfielder Neveah Peregrina (10 goals, 11 assists) and forward Grace Pulley (eight goals).
The Tigers were senior-heavy in defense last year and that’s where the new faces will likely be in 2021.
Morgan should have two double-digit scorers returning in junior Jayda Jones and senior Sadie McGreer, who both had 11 goals. McGreer scored hers in eight games last year before tearing her ACL and missing the rest of the season.
The Trojans were a little more senior-heavy all around, but at this point they have a good thing going and should be able to put new starters in just fine.
Ogden and Morgan figure to sit near the top of 3A along with Judge Memorial, a semifinalist last season and a two-time state runner-up in 2018 and 2019. There’s also Manti, the 2019 champ and last year’s runner-up.
In Region 1, realignment swapped out Roy and Northridge for Farmington, replacing teams that went a combined 11-26 in 2020 with one that went 12-4. Most teams in Region 1 return anywhere from a couple to a few key players, as well.
“Region 1 has always been a tough region and it didn’t get any easier with the addition of Farmington. I think everyone has a chance at beating any other team in the region, which makes for some great games,” Layton head coach Tara Ferrin said.
Defending champsThere are two defending state champions, Davis in 6A and Morgan in 3A. The Trojans’ state-title path, as mentioned above, has a handful of teams in it including Ogden, Judge Memorial and Manti.
In 6A, the Darts’ top two scorers graduated, but they expect to have four-year starting forward Annie Haycock, who scored the winning goal in the title game win.
They also should bring back B YU-bound goalkeeper Taygan Sill, and in typical Davis fashion, the team will likely reload and benefit from a key transfer or two.
Davis’ path to a Region 1 title will be marked with tough challenges from just about every team, as the region’s a bit more open than in prior seasons.
For example, Layton has been close to the top for a couple of years and has the best forward, BYU commit Erin Bailey (26 goals last year), but the Lancers did have some key players in midfield and defense graduate.
Weber could be vastly improved after fielding a very young group in 2020.
“From our young players to the upperclassmen, Weber High has a deep bench with outstanding talent I am excited to see perform on the pitch this year,” WHS head coach LeiAnne Price said.
Fremont has several players returning from last year’s semifinal run, though the Silverwolves will have to figure out goalscoring after 23-goal forward Payten Ivins graduated.
In the 6A classification, the usual suspects of Davis, American Fork and Lone Peak have been talked about as preseason favorites.
Take three in 5AThe past two years, Bonneville has advanced to the 5A state championship game and lost on a golden goal. In 2019, that happened against Skyline.
Last year, it happened against Olympus, and in 2017, the Lakers fell to Sky View in the title game.
That’s three state runner-up trophies in the cabinet. But for the second year in a row, the Lakers have most of their team back after graduating just four seniors last year. Specifically, it’s nine returning starters. Bonneville got a new head coach this summer, Tyler Anderson, who was an assistant coach last year.
“We have a very competitive and talented region. We will need to focus on each game and play technically sound to stay competitive against the other schools we have on our schedule. We need to avoid the possibility of complacency and settling for where we’ve been and how we’ve played as something that is good enough,” Anderson said.
Bonneville and Viewmont shared the Region 5 title last year and those two teams should be at or near the top again. The Vikings’ defense last year allowed only three goals.
Record watchIn 14 games last season, St. Joseph forward Sam Munson scored 38 goals. The state record for single-season goals is 68, but if Munson hits 40 this season, that would get her tied for 10th most single-season goals with two other players.
Munson is 28 goals away from finishing tied in the top 10 for career goals with 88.
Players to watch
Here are a few players to watch this upcoming season.
TORI KALISTA, OGDENKalista, a senior forward, bagged 20 goals with eight assists last year and will be one of the Tigers’ most experienced players.
ERIN BAILEY, LAYTONBailey, a senior forward and BYU commit, led Region 1 with 26 goals last year and also assisted 10 goals.
TAYGAN SILL, DAVISSill, a senior goalkeeper and BYU commit, has been playing for the Darts’ varsity team since she was a freshman and has become one of, if not the best goalkeeper from Northern Utah in recent years.
SAM MUNSON, ST. JOSEPHMunson, a senior forward, hit 38 goals last year in just 14 games and has tons of playing experience for the Jayhawks.
SADIE BEARDALL, BONNEVILLEBeardall, a junior wing, scored 17 goals with nine assists last season and forms a formidable duo up top with Summer Diamond.
SUMMER DIAMOND, BONNEVILLEDiamond, a junior wing, bagged 14 goals with nine assists last year.
ABBY SCHOFIELD, SYRACUSESchofield, a junior forward, had 13 goals and 12 assists last season and is the Titans’ leading returning scorer.