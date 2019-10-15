As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
Jaclyn Tapia (34) for Roy High heads the ball while Madison Yamashita (32) and Claire Colquitt (5) for Syracuse rush to defend in the state playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Syracuse High School. The Syracuse Titans win 5-1.
Syracuse takes on Roy High in the state playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Syracuse High School. The Syracuse Titans win 5-1.
Roy, the No. 20 seed in the tournament, upset 13th-seeded Copper Hills in the first round, but the Royals quickly found themselves outmatched by a team they'd lost to twice this year by scores of 7-4 and 6-0.
There's also some extra motivation coursing in Syracuse's veins.
The Titans went through an injury-riddled period of the season and lost three games — losses that cost them the region championship despite beating eventual region champ Northridge twice.
Sarah Wynn scored the first of her two goals in the 22nd minute, latching on to a through ball and scoring past Royals (4-13-1) keeper Kenna Conley.
Junior midfielder and BYU commit Caroline Stringfellow rounded the keeper in the 33rd minute, scoring with the outside of her right foot to make it 2-0.
Stringfellow provided Wynn's second goal with a one-touch through ball and Wynn lasered a shot into the bottom corner.
"Beating a team three times in a row is obviously difficult because they know your strategies, know how you play ... we just came out humble and put goals in the net," Wynn said.
Conley kept the game from being decided by a mercy rule with some impressive goalkeeping. Stringfellow had a wide-open shot inside the box that Conley kick-saved just before halftime.
Abby Schofield rifled a shot from just outside the box that Conley tipped over the bar, and Ashlyn Hall's close-range effort was pushed wide. Schofield would get her goal with a tap-in at the back post after a Wynn's cross from the right snuck through several pairs of feet.
Monica Garcia gave Roy its lone goal, scoring off a Kennley Bradley free kick that deflected off the goalkeeper and a couple other players. The Royals had a couple other set piece chances in the ensuing minutes, but the Titans cleared them.
"We did really well winning balls out of the air. Set pieces, we did very good on that. Following our marks (well), and it showed," Wynn said.
Jordan Simpson scored the Titans' fifth goal after the ball clanged off the back post, falling to Stimpson who had a tap-in.
All afternoon, the Titans' forwards got in behind Roy's outside defenders, which at times played farther back in an effort to give the Royals more defensive cover against said attack.
"It's nice, but it's not everything. We'll take it that way. Everybody's healthy coming out of the game," Syracuse coach Taylor Allen said. "This is a cool moment, it's a high point, but it can't be the height. The (Rio Tinto Stadium) has got to be the height."
According to Allen, it was the girls soccer team's 100th win in school history, so there was something for the Titans to celebrate a little extra for, hence the three balloons that spelled out "100" that the team posed with in front of its fans.
On another note, Allen wasn't a fan of playing a region team so early in the playoffs but another familiar region foe awaits Thursday: fifth-seeded Davis.