KAYSVILLE — Davis High girls soccer played — and won — its first four games without allowing a goal, good for 320 minutes of soccer.
Around 50 minutes (there was no scoreboard clock, so '50' is somewhat of a guess) into Tuesday's top-of-the-region clash between the Darts and Northridge, the Knights were the team to finally put one past Davis.
They made it count.
Senior striker Tiani Fonoti scored from close range and Northridge's defense held off some close, late Davis chances to secure a 1-0 win that takes the Knights to the top of Region 1 after three of the season's 14 region games.
The goal and the shutout were the indicators of a Northridge (5-0, 3-0 Region 1) performance that probably deserved a win.
"We have yet to put in a full 90 (minutes), and we got our full 90 (today) so it was a really good job," Knights head coach Wyatt Kennah said. "We have leaders in every spot on the field and they came through today really big."
The Knights harassed Davis (4-1, 2-1) in the Darts' own half from the first whistle, furnishing two good shots, a free kick and a corner kick in the first four minutes of the match. And they kept the pressure on for the entirety of a match featuring the two top-ranked girls soccer in Standard-Examiner rankings.
Davis could only keep the ball away from its defense for so long before Northridge came back to try and find a way into the back of the Darts' net, something no team had done.
Fonoti found the breakthrough in the second half just as Davis began to get some really good chances.
Northridge has some decently high expectations this year on the back of 10 returning starters and a fourth-place finish in last year's awfully difficult region.
Fonoti is technically not one of those returning starters, but she started two years ago for Northridge as a sophomore before training at the La Roca Development Academy last year in lieu of high school soccer.
With four goals in the first five matches, the Knights seem to be happy she's back in the fold.
"(Tiani)'s going to get out there and she's going to get hers, she misses one, great, she knows the next time she touches (the ball), she's going to do something great," said Kennah, sporting a 20-year-old lanyard hanging from his left pocket that he won in high school.
The Darts nearly equalized in approximately the 73rd minute off the right foot of junior midfielder Grace Nicol, who cut in from the left and hit a curling shot that Northridge keeper Jacee Berry did well to tip over the crossbar.
Nicol was the driving force behind the Darts' best chance a few minutes later when she made a run down the left side and centered the ball for striker Annie Haycock, whose low shot was blocked by Knights' defender Makayla Halley.
"Makayla had a phenomenal game. Her and Halle Kap did an amazing job in the middle," Kennah said.