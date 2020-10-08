PLEASANT VIEW — There was nearly 65 minutes left in the game Thursday when Weber senior midfielder Malan Flygare approached a free kick from nearly 30 yards away.
The ball arched, spiraled, spun and curved over the top of the Skyridge goal keeper and under the crossbar into the net in Weber’s first-round match of the 6A soccer tournament.
That score was all either team could muster until late in the second half when they both added a pair of goals, and Weber escaped with a 3-2 victory and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Even dialing long distance, Flygare was confident she could get through.
“Gotta get the ball in the back of the net for my team,” Flygare said. “It’s mostly mental. You have to believe in yourself and center your mind ... it got us the lead but we wanted more.”
Flygare’s goal stood up until McCall Hogge finally found the net in the 60th minute to give the Warriors (8-9) a 2-0 edge.
Four minutes later, Kylee Wideman added what surely looked like an insurance goal to put Weber up 3-0 and the Warriors were comfortably rolling.
To that point, Weber goalie Maggie McAuley had made some great saves and the Weber defense kept the Falcons off the board.
“We were more organized. We were controlling the ball and building as a team instead of playing as an individual,” McAuley said. “The game is a reaction; you see the ball and just go. ... My whole goal is just secure the ball and keep it from going in the back of the net.”
But then the roof almost caved in. Skyridge (6-12) ruined the shutout in the 74th minute, then tacked on another goal two minutes later and suddenly it was a game again.
“Once we got three I felt like our defense kind of let down ... like five minutes left, there’s no way,” McAuley said. “They came with such intensity and such speed, it caused our defense to get a little nervous ... discombobulated.
“I was screaming my heart out to get everyone to relax so we could keep our lead in the last minute,” she said.
Calmer heads did prevail and Weber got back on track, keeping the ball out of harm’s way. The final kick sailed deep into Falcon territory as time ran out.
“I knew that we got it, if we just relaxed and passed the ball out of the box and kept it forward,” Flygare said.
Weber’s reward is a trip to play No. 1 seed American Fork (15-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 13.