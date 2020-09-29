OGDEN — Layton High has won all sorts of region championships in all sorts of sports over the years. It just hadn't happened in girls tennis until Tuesday.
The Lancers won the Region 1 girls tennis championship by winning two championship matches at Mt. Ogden Park, securing their first girls tennis team region title in school history and ending a streak of 10 straight won by Davis High.
Juliana Cooksey beat Weber's Reagan Harrison in the No. 2 singles championship match in straight sets, while the No. 1 doubles team of Baylee Coleman and Tess Christopulos took out Davis' Halie Durham and Megan Moody.
"It's a validation of our hard work and our dedication, and the dedication of these girls," LHS head coach Carlene Kemp said.
The Lancers theoretically seem set to defend their region title, or at least be in the conversation for one, for another year and maybe more. Cooksey is a junior and her younger sister Victoria, the Lancers' No. 1 singles player, is a freshman.
"We had some really great — a strong, deep team, a lot of girls that play USTA tournaments and stuff came in," Kemp said.
Weber High senior Jacque Dunyon stamped her name in the record books again, cruising past Victoria Cooksey 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles championship to win her third consecutive region title in No. 1 singles.
“It's sad that high school tennis is almost over, but I'm really excited for the next chapter,” Dunyon said.
Last year, Dunyon won her region singles championship match 6-0, 6-1. Two years ago, Dunyon beat Juliana Cooksey, then a freshman at Davis, 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.
Dunyon, who is committed to Arizona State and is odds-on the best girls tennis player in the state, will attempt to win a third state championship in early October.
"I'm really excited for state. Hopefully I can defend my title again," she said.
On paper, Dunyon’s win looks elementary. It was anything but, as Victoria Cooksey showed on a lot of points she could hang with Dunyon.
The Weber senior had the finishing touch more often than not with inside-out forehands that landed just inside the singles line, good volleys, hard serves, consistency and variety in her game that comes with being experienced on the court.
Layton's team win, after the Lancers took second place last year to Davis, was all but wrapped up once the finals started and the players unfurled a banner that they posed with after the trophy ceremony.
There was some late movement in the team scoring department, though.
The last match to end was the No. 2 doubles championship between Clearfield's Rachel Brown and Anna Allen, and Davis' Brydie Sigg and Esmae King.
Brown and Allen won a tightly contested match in three sets and the points helped the Falcons overtake Fremont for a third-place team finish.
A year after finishing in seventh place, Fremont capped a fourth-place team finish when Aubrey Morrow took home first place in No. 3 singles.
The 6A girls tennis state tournament will run Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
No. 1 singles: Jacque Dunyon (Weber) def. Victoria Cooksey (Layton) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Juliana Cooksey (Layton) def. Reagan Harrison (Weber) 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Aubrey Morrow (Fremont) def. Maddie Wilcox (Layton) 6-3, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Baylee Coleman/Tess Christopulos (Layton) def. Halie Durham/Megan Moody (Davis) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Rachel Brown/Anna Allen (Clearfield) def. Brydie Sigg/Esmae King (Davis) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
TEAM SCORES
1. Layton, 27
2. Davis, 21
3. Clearfield, 19
4. Fremont, 18
5. Weber, 14
6. Northridge, 3
7. Syracuse, 1
8. Roy, 0