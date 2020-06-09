Graduation Cup 07
 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

Day 2 of Graduation Cup pool play took place Tuesday for the 28-team, two-bracket tournament with boys soccer teams representing high schools from around the top half of Utah, all of which had their school seasons cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTOS: Davis boys soccer tops Mountain View during Graduation Cup

Davis High takes on Mountain View High in the Graduation Cup soccer tournament on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Farmington. Davis High won 1-0 in a pool play game.

Davis won its opener to pick up three points, as did Farmington, which drew its opener Monday and has four points through two matches.

Farmington and Roy face off Wednesday morning, while Bountiful and Viewmont play in a rivalry match. 

Below are results from Tuesday's action.

'POMP' DIVISION

Davis 1, Mountain View 0

Farmington 5, Bingham 2

Roy 1, Skyridge 1

Corner Canyon 4, Bonneville 0

Murray 2, Bountiful 0

Wasatch 1, Viewmont 0

Brighton 2, Pleasant Grove 1

Westlake 3, Olympus 1

'CIRCUMSTANCE' DIVISION

Timpview 3, Maple Mountain 3

Riverton 3, Orem 0

Hillcrest 3, Jordan 1

Park City 3, Stansbury 1

