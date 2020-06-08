Both high school sports and rainstorms were absent this summer. So naturally, with sports back on the schedule, June’s hot summer weather gave way to a prolonged storm system that postponed half the games on Day 1 of the Graduation Cup boys soccer tournament at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.
Six games on one side were rescheduled for Thursday, which was a day off in that bracket, while six others were moved to the Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Monday’s games were the start of pool play in the 28-team, two-bracket tournament with boys soccer teams representing high schools from around the top half of Utah, all of which had their school seasons cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first game of the tournament was scheduled to be Davis vs. Bonneville; that, along with games featuring Bountiful, Roy and Viewmont high schools, were moved to Thursday.
Scoring info was not available Monday. Below are results from the day’s pool play games.
‘POMP’ DIVISION
Farmington 2, Skyridge 2
Olympus 5, Pleasant Grove 1
‘CIRCUMSTANCE’ DIVISION
Ogden 3, Hillcrest 2
Morgan 3, Maple Mountain 2
Riverton 3, Woods Cross 0
Park City 2, Mountain Crest 0