Pool play is now over in both divisions of the Graduation Cup and semifinal matchups are set.
The Graduation Cup is a 28-team, two-division tournament for boys soccer teams representing high schools from around the top half of Utah, all of which had their school seasons canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being played at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.
The smaller, 12-team Circumstance division has two Northern Utah teams still in the mix.
Ogden and Morgan moved on to that division’s knockout round after grabbing 2-0 records. They both tallied big wins Wednesday (Morgan 6-1 over Timpview, Ogden 4-2 over Jordan) to punctuate preliminary play.
Both sides continued their runs Thursday in the quarterfinals. Ogden defeated Maple Mountain 1-0, and Morgan topped Hillcrest 2-1.
That means Ogden and Morgan will face off at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match for that division. The winner moves on to the Circumstance division final at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the larger Pomp division, a team representing Farmington High School was the lone Northern Utah club to advance. The 16-team division was split into four groups of four teams, and the pool-play winner from each group advanced to the semifinals.
Farmington opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Skyridge, then defeated Bingham 5-2 on Tuesday and topped Roy 3-2 on Wednesday to win Group B with seven points. Roy finished third at 1-1-1 for four points.
Farmington will face Corner Canyon at 4 p.m. Friday. CC went 3-0 in Group A, besting Davis, who went 2-1, and Bonneville, who was 0-2-1.
The winner of that semifinal will play the winner of a game between Westlake and Murray for the Pomp division championship at 8 a.m. Saturday.