WASHINGTON TERRACE — There's less shade at Budge Field these days after the impressive downslope wind event last week toppled around 30 trees on Bonneville High's campus, including three that have provided shade on the football field for decades.
The field registers a little hotter now that there are less trees in the area, but it's also a little hotter because of the fast-paced and high-scoring Lakers offense that's in the midst of its best five-game stretch since 1999.
So where some things fall, others rise.
In 1999, as Thom Budge neared the end of his coaching career at Bonneville, the Lakers averaged 35.8 points per game. If this year's trend sticks, it will be the highest points average since the '99 season when Bonneville went 9-2.
Bonneville is averaging 35.6 points per game so far as the Lakers take their 4-1 record and hot start against another challenge in Bountiful (3-2, 1-0 Region 5) this week. The Lakers have eclipsed the 40-point mark twice and their lowest output is 21.
All of this for a team that lost four weeks of practice in the summer due to team-wide COVID-19 quarantines, had about 10 players choose not play because they were concerned about exposure to the disease, had an experienced lineman transfer out of the school, and has lost two key players to season-ending injuries so far.
"Not so much surprised," head coach Jantz Afuvai said. "We've got a really good bunch of kids, young kids, and they're real coachable so as soon as we got together and were able to figure out what we had and how they were able to pick things up, it was just a matter of game experience to really kind of solidify that."
Running back Kord Shaw said he's surprised things have gone so well, given the circumstances, "but at the same time, no, because we've got great coaches doing great things, great players working hard, so I kind of expected it," Shaw said.
Many players in this current Lakers group were among the best in Weber County two years ago when Bonneville High's two feeder junior highs, T.H. Bell and South Ogden, played for the Weber district football championship.
Individually, the biggest statistical output comes from quarterback Kamen Best, who's thrown for 1,191 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions while completing 64.8% of his passes.
The passing game is working well, Best said with a smile.
"We have a lot of guys who can do precise route-running and get open," he said.
Best said improvements this year have to do with good depth at the skill positions and more people knowing what they're supposed to do on each play, right down to the tiniest details.
"Each little step can make a guy's hips turn open and make him turn around. It's just footwork for us," Best said.
Afuvai said Best is one of the better high school quarterbacks he's seen recently and one of the best he's seen at Bonneville.
In part, Afuvai credited Best, the offensive line and offensive coordinator Lance Mimnaugh, in his third season calling the offense for the Lakers, for keeping things rolling.
Best missed the back half of last year with a broken collarbone, but there are more injuries Bonneville has to navigate right now.
The Lakers lost leading tackler, linebacker Aaron Johnson, for the year with a broken leg and, last week, watched leading receiver Jordan Citte go down with a torn ACL.
"It sucks," Shaw said. "Jordan's a really good player, but we've got people that can step up like Luke Dixon, he's coming back. CJ Hamilton was able to step in on Friday and he did a good job."
Afuvai said the team excels in the things that matter: limiting turnovers, scoring in the red zone, sustaining drives, not taking unnecessary risks, etc. Special teams has helped give the offense shorter fields or, in some cases, score itself.
The Lakers are conditioning more in-season to make up for the lost time in the summer. That lost time nearly turned their 34-6 lead at Hunter in the season-opener into something closer than the 34-23 final score.
Since their offense is a hurry-up spread, they can get tired easily — though things are working better now.
"A lot of that no huddle-stuff is (done) to limit what defenses can do against us and not sub in, and we're hoping by fourth quarter we've wore those guys down," Afuvai said.
Bonneville's opponent this week has long been an unsolvable puzzle.
Bountiful owns a 16-3 all-time record against the Lakers, has won the last three meetings by double digits and authored Bonneville playoff heartbreaks in 1999 and 2002, some of the last years that Thom Budge had state-title contending teams.
This year's Bountiful team is very much Jekyll and Hyde week to week, but since its rushing game found a groove three games ago against Springville, the offensive output has steadied.
Where Bonneville felt like it emerged from last week's Viewmont shootout with five scars, no water and no tent, Bountiful has to be buoyed by its final-play touchdown pass from Max Barker to Brooks Fornelius on an untimed down to beat Woods Cross.
Fornelius is Bountiful's biggest receiving threat but if he gets taken away, four other receivers have at least seven receptions, making the team difficult to defend.
It might mean Friday's game turns into a shootout. If that's the case, it might suit Bonneville, the way things look.
WEEK 6 NOTABLES
GAME OF THE WEEK: Roy at Davis
Roy (5-0, 3-0 Region 1) hasn’t started a season 5-0 since its run to the state title game in 2014.
Davis (5-0, 3-0) was last 5-0 in 2015 when it ran the table in the regular season.
Something’s gotta give Friday, it’s just hard to tell who, what, where and when. Both teams have exceptional offenses: Davis averages 41 points per game (it averaged 21 per game last year) and Roy 34.4.
Roy is led by running back Izzy Gordon (721 rushing yards, six touchdowns), receiver/all-around Cade Harris (375 receiving yards, four TDs) and quarterback Parker Kingston (896 passing yards, eight TDs and no interceptions).
Davis is led by quarterback Chance Trujillo (749 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT), running back Spencer Ferguson (848 yards, 8.6 ypc, 10 TD) and David Spjut, (339 receiving yards, 4 TD; 405 return yards, 3 TD).
Defensively, Roy gives up 15.2 points per game and Davis allows 11.6. The Darts have 13 sacks and have forced eight turnovers. Roy has six sacks and has forced seven turnovers.
Opponent stats aren't available for each game, but it appears the Darts have a big edge in rush defense while both teams have good pass defenses.
Weber at Layton
This was circled on Weber’s (4-0, 3-0 Region 1) calendar in the offseason after the Lancers (0-5, 0-3) upset the Warriors in the playoffs last year.
Weber quarterback Jake Lindsay has thrown 10 touchdown passes with two rushing scores and safety Cannon DeVries has four receiving touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a state-leading seven interceptions.
Layton has been outscored 158-41, but the Lancers’ opponents have a combined record of 21-4 with four of those teams — Roy, Davis, Skyline and Brighton — being undefeated, meaning Weber will be the fifth unbeaten team on Layton’s schedule so far.
Tooele at Ogden
Ogden (3-2, 0-2 Region 10) has been hit hard in its first two region games, but this week presents a good chance for the Tigers to get back in the win column against Tooele (1-4).
Running back Logan Shobe has 787 rushing yards on 9.8 yards per rush. Ozzy Norton has a team-high 18 receptions. Ogden is typically competitive against Tooele, having beaten the Buffaloes in 2018 and having barely lost last year.
Syracuse at Fremont
This game seems like the de-facto fourth-place game in the region, as Syracuse (1-4, 1-2 Region 1) is the only other team besides Fremont (2-3, 2-1) and the three unbeatens to win a region game.
Syracuse linebacker Jordan Faifai leads the region with 71 tackles, including nine tackles-for-loss and 4 1/2 sacks. Fremont's offense has eclipsed the 25-point mark in four of its five games.
Ben Lomond at Mountain View
Ben Lomond's Ryan Alvarez has 465 rushing yards and six touchdowns on a 6.8 yards-per-carry rate. He also had 128 receiving yards last week.
The Scots (2-3, 0-2 Region 10) recently went from Alvarez at quarterback to junior Jayden Sawyer, who went 11 for 19 with 208 yards and a touchdown last week in the narrow loss to Cedar Valley.
Clearfield at Northridge
One of Clearfield (0-5, 0-3 Region 1) or Northridge (0-5, 0-3) will break a long losing streak this week.
Once upon a time in 2003, they were both 8-0 in late October and met for a winner-take-all Region 1 title game at Clearfield in front of approximately 8,000 fans, a game the Knights won 28-14.
Viewmont at Box Elder
Box Elder (1-4, 1-0 Region 5) and Viewmont (1-3, 0-1) have traded wins against each other the last six times, dating back to 1970.
The last two games have been close, with Viewmont winning 20-15 last year and the Bees taking a 36-34 win in 2018.
Bear River at Logan
Kace “Bucket” Jones has 602 rushing yards on 7.5 yards per carry with seven touchdowns, all of which are team-highs for Bear River (3-2, 0-1 Region 11).
Jones also leads the team with 40 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss. Since returning from a knee injury, quarterback Josh Payne has thrown four touchdowns against no interceptions.
Morgan at Summit Academy
After a bye week, Morgan (1-2) opens region play at unbeaten Summit Academy (5-0). The Trojans' odd schedule this year means they'll have another bye week next week.
Morgan's challenge this week is to stop an offense that's averaging 42.4 points and 469.8 offensive yards per game, albeit against teams that are a combined 6-16.