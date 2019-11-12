MORGAN — Morgan High has won six state football championships: in 1940, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1993 and 1997.
The common denominator in all those years (except 1940's Class B title-winning season, for which records aren't available) is good defense.
In 1977, Morgan allowed an average of 9.5 points per game. The Trojans gave up a paltry 5.7 points per game in 1979, 10.2 in 1983, 6.8 in 1993 and 7.8 in 1997.
In 2019, the 11-1 Trojans have given up 9.2 points per game, a defense that will be put to the test this Friday when they meet Juab in the 3A football championship game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Dixie State.
"Ever since we were little we've been taught that we'll never be bigger than a team, but we're always going to be faster, so we just have to beat them to where they're going," linebacker Porter Giles said.
The 9.2 points per game allowed ranks second in the state — Beaver High allows 5.7 points per game — and first in the 3A classification.
Some numbers inside the games are quite gaudy, according to game stats reported by MHS and compiled by the Standard-Examiner.
Morgan has forced 25 turnovers and sacked opposing quarterbacks 35 times among 82 total tackles-for-loss. Opposing teams have converted just 25 of 135 third-down opportunities (18.5%).
Rushing yardage allowed is comical: 338 carries, 500 yards — an average of 1.47 yards per rush.
"We have a really good front three, and we have a lot of depth in the linebacker spot and we play fast, so it's hard to block kids," linebacker Dexter Gilson said.
The secret to the numbers is big, but it's not so much of a secret.
Morgan is in a unique spot with a senior class of around 30 kids, about as much as the junior and sophomore classes combined, if not more.
The Trojans' defense came into 2019 with eight returning starters and many of them had started since their sophomore year, meaning a majority of the defense has been starting together in the same system for three seasons.
"To me, it's a lot of confidence because we know what we're doing ... I mean, it's three years. You can progress a lot in three years and that's what we've done," Giles said.
Three years in the same system allows for the kind of comfort level that turns into instinctual plays, such as forcing 25 turnovers, blowing up an option play in the backfield or taking away a screen pass and forcing an opposing QB to improvise.
On film, a solid handful of Morgan's interceptions come because a safety or cornerback makes a break on the ball well in front of the receiver.
The 11 defensive players on the field know what they're doing.
"We learn it by scheme, so whatever they're set up in, we'll automatically know it and then we know the plays that they'll run so we expect stuff. We know when it's coming," senior Ethan Wheeler said.
A big tactical battle will be between the Morgan run defense and Juab's rushing offense.
According to stats reported in 11 games on MaxPreps, the Wasps (12-1) average 215.6 rushing yards per game, 6.5 yards per carry and have 36 rushing touchdowns.
Juab technically runs a spread offense, but also runs a lot of option plays out of a formation that looks and acts a lot like a double wing.
So the Trojans will see modern razzle-dazzle and old school cool, which they've seen against other teams.
The only time things went south was at Grantsville, when the Cowboys threw for 375 yards on just 18 completions. There were numerous big touchdown receptions among them.
Giles says Morgan's defensive strength is run defense but that they've worked on pass coverage a lot lately.
The last three passing offenses the Trojans have faced pale in comparison to Grantsville's, but nevertheless, MHS has limited opposing quarterbacks to a 46.6% completion rate and 294 total yards, also forcing seven interceptions.
"It's exciting. It's fun to be a part of it and go back and watch it and see it — I don't think there's a spot on the defensive side where we're like, 'Oh I hope they don't throw it there, I hope they don't run it there,' it's like everywhere I feel like we're pretty solid," Gilson said.
Last week, MHS beat North Sanpete 10-7 in the state semifinals, avenging last year's loss to the Hawks at the same stage of the playoffs. Gilson scored Morgan's only touchdown on an interception return.