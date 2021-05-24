DRAPER — Monday morning’s graduation ceremony at Weber High School was cool and breezy, and like any graduation ceremony, it was all about closing the book on one chapter of life and preparing to open another.
For the Weber boys soccer seniors, the book is still open and the last page is blank. Later that day, a handful of those seniors led the Warriors’ boys soccer team to a 3-0 win against rival Fremont in an all-Weber County affair at the 6A state semifinals at Juan Diego.
Weber will play for a second straight state title on Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium, while the No. 21 Silverwolves saw their Cinderella run end at the hands of a team that had beat them by a combined 12-0 in two regular-season meetings.
“It seriously hasn’t set in, it’s insane,” senior midfielder Colby Lee said.
“Just like we’ve done all year, we never give up, keep pounding the ball and believing in each other. We know it’s always hard to beat a team three times in a row and were focused on that, how we had to show up and work hard, it’s not going to be given,” Weber coach Jan Swift said.
Monday’s win was mostly the epitome of what the Warriors have done all season: possess the ball, limit opposing goal chances and quickly counter-attack down the field with slick one-touch passing.
The first two goals didn’t have anything to do with those three factors, and unlike the last two playoff games, they didn’t need a late winner from Jake Youngberg to secure a win.
Braden Bennett, a tall senior forward, scored first with a back-post header from a Carson Karras corner kick in the 17th minute that not only changed the scoreboard, but changed the complexion of the game itself.
To that point, Fremont tried to pressure Weber and carved out a few crossing chances and long-range shots, looking nothing like a No. 21 seed facing a No. 1 seed and looking nothing like a team that had lost to the Warriors by a dozen goals in the regular season.
In the second minute of the game, Fremont’s Tyler Ware had a wide-open header that went wide, supporting both the fact that the Silverwolves weren’t messing around and that Weber couldn’t sleepwalk through this one.
“I think they came out with a lot more fire, 100%. They wanted it a lot more. The first two times we played them, they were just, like, there. I think that first playoff win really just sparked them, and good for them. I mean, I’m friends with, like, most of them; they’re awesome,” Lee said.
If the last two weeks were any indication, the regular-season scores didn’t matter.
The game before getting beat 7-0 at home to Weber, Fremont got mercy-ruled by Davis 8-0. Then the Silverwolves turned around and beat the Darts 2-1 in the quarterfinals last week after beating Lone Peak and Westlake on the road in tight games.
Weber just had something else that set the Warriors apart on Monday, as has been the case all season.
“What we’ve done all year, just knock the ball around quickly, play with urgency. Speed of play, that’s what we’ve been really focused on,” Swift said.
After taking the 1-0 lead, Youngberg got around a defender and had a one-on-one chance against Fremont keeper Dax Iverson, who did well to come out of his goal and boot the ball away.
Then Lee, the supplier of so many well-placed passes in a Weber uniform in his career, produced the perfect pass over the top of the defense to Collin Jones, who secured a 2-0 halftime lead with a low shot.
Monday’s win also ran the Warriors’ shutout streak to six games in a row. They’ve allowed two goals all season and zero in three playoff games.
Karras nearly made it 3-0 midway through the second half, but he didn’t have enough time or space to get a good chip shot off against a charging Iverson.
Quayd Berry also nearly made it 3-0, but his header from Raul Rojas’ cross bounced off the far post. In the span of about 30 seconds, Weber nearly took a 3-0 lead and also nearly saw the lead cut to 2-1.
Warriors goalkeeper Stockton Short made an instinct save to preserve the shutout after Elijah Taylor flew in for an open header. Iverson kept out an open header attempt by Berry moments later as the game started to mirror a track meet, but Berry wouldn’t be denied a third swing at the piñata and scored on a header with a couple of minutes remaining.
They’ll either play Skyridge or Herriman on Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium at 1 p.m. A few players on this team either started, played or were around for the 2019 title-winning team that also played at RioT.
“Last time we were there, I think probably 10 minutes of the game was actually soccer. I mean, the other, what, 70 minutes was full-on, balls to the wall running, kicking the ball. Nobody was patient and calm. I think being there two years ago is going to help us a lot,” Lee said.