Davis High can say a lot of things about its football program.
The Darts have won 31 region championships all-time and seven state titles, Davis is tied with East for the most high school football wins all-time in Utah with 594 and the Darts’ winning tradition comes from a 60.8% all-time win percentage.
After Thursday night, they can say another thing that they might not be able to say ever again: they’re the only undefeated prep football team in the United States.
Davis opened the high school football season for Utah and the entire United States by holding on to beat Herriman 24-20 on the road in a televised matchup.
There was an NBC Sports trailer parked outside the stadium, just one example of the hype this game was getting for being the first game in the U.S., hype that would have been unthinkable six months ago.
Most states have postponed football to the winter or spring months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite an uncertain COVID-19 situation in Utah with fluctuating hospitalization numbers, positive case rates and overall testing numbers, the Utah High School Activities Association has decided to push on with sports.
Thursday’s game, since it was played in Salt Lake County where the pandemic is worse, was played in front of a 25% capacity crowd.
Tickets weren’t available at the gate, fans were spaced out 6 or more feet apart, and masks were required, though some fans on both sides of the field flouted the mask requirement.
Davis head coach Mitch Arquette was seen spraying players’ hands with what appeared to be hand sanitizer after a kickoff play.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Davis quarterback Chance Trujillo tossed two touchdown passes in the first half, one to Ethan Healey and another to Owen Murdock in the corner of the end zone, and Spencer Ferguson ran for one score.
Jackson Leaver’s field goal made it 24-7 in the third quarter.
In last year’s season-opener, Davis led Herriman 10-0 going into the fourth quarter before the Mustangs won 14-10.
Leading 24-7, Davis appeared to be rolling unobstructed toward a blowout win.
After Leaver’s field goal, Herriman’s Brock Hollingsworth returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to cut the lead to 24-13.
The first play after a failed Davis fourth-and-10 later in the third quarter, Herriman’s Zack Dern had a 69-yard catch-and-run TD to cut the Darts’ lead to 24-20.
This time, Davis finished the game to its end. The Darts leaned on Ferguson to the tune of 32 carries, 194 yards and one touchdown to go with 40 kick return yards and 11 receiving yards.
Trujillo put the nail in the coffin when he pulled the ball on a zone read and ran 21 yards to put the game out of reach. Trujillo threw for 127 yards and two scores.
Murdock had six catches for 64 yards. Davis’ star wideout, David Spjut, had 39 receiving yards and was limited in the second half due to injury; however, he returned three punts for 68 yards, including a 51-yarder that set up Ferguson’s TD run.
Davis had 22 first downs compared to Herriman’s four. The Davis defense had four sacks with Bryant Wells getting two of those. No team committed a turnover.