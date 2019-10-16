As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
OGDEN — Ogden’s defense faced a fourth-down situation in the red zone three separate times Wednesday night.
The first came with a 20-7 lead at the end of the second quarter as Ben Lomond sought to make the Iron Horse game a one-possession contest heading into halftime.
Cooper Crabtree made a 5-yard tackle-for-loss to end the threat.
The second time, a fourth-and-9 for the Scots at the 13, the Tigers stopped BL quarterback Thailen Pinkerton’s run well short of the line to gain.
The third time, a fourth-and-6 at the 8 with the Tigers up 20-13 with six minutes left in the game, one of Ogden’s defensive backs expertly defended Pinkerton’s pass to the goal line that would’ve gone for a TD.
“I talked to (BL coach Lyndon Johnson) afterward and said, ‘I know if you would’ve scored down there, you would’ve went for two, and we’re a couple plays away from maybe losing this game.’ Tremendous respect for their staff,” Ogden head coach Erik Thompson said.
Ogden (3-7, 2-5 Region 10) was indeed a few plays away from a different outcome, but the Tigers made a few other plays and ended 33-13 victors over Ben Lomond (1-9, 1-6 Region 10) in the Iron Horse Game Wednesday night at Weber State.
Ogden High cheerleaders stir up the student section at the 2019 Iron Horse standoff between the Ogden Tigers and the Ben Lomond Scots on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.
Ogden's Ammon Bergeson (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating Ben Lomond in the 2019 Iron Horse Game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.
After keeping Ben Lomond out of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, Ogden finally put the Scots away with two late touchdown runs by Logan Shobe of 75 yards and 22 yards as the junior running back enjoyed a 212-yard (unofficially), three-touchdown performance.
Ogden leaned on Shobe early and often, which was probably going to be its plan anyway, but Thompson went to it even more after a text message he got Wednesday morning from Rhyle Hanson.
Hanson, the former Tigers running back who rushed for 237 yards and five scores in last year’s Iron Horse, told Thompson to “feed” Shobe.
“It’s a mentality. We know that we can’t let them score. We’ve got to keep the lead and if we let them score, it’s a totally different game,” Shobe said about the defensive stops. “We ran the ball a lot today, I think that helped us a lot.”
The game began with a frenetic pace as Isaac Wilson returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for an Ogden touchdown, only for Ben Lomond’s DeVaughn Sanders to answer with a 48-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down just two minutes later.
The breathless start quickly turned into a punting contest Ben Lomond appeared to be winning, thanks to two punts by Ryan Alvarez that were downed at the Ogden 10 and the Ogden 6.
On the drive that started at the 6, Shobe busted out a 42-yard run down the left side to put the Tigers across midfield. Shobe finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run later.
It was evident the Tigers had their mojo going. Cooper Crabtree caught a slant pass from Isaiah Ortiz on fourth down and took it for a 45-yard touchdown for a 20-7 lead on the next drive. Then the Ogden defense prevented Ben Lomond from scoring before halftime.
The Scots drove it all the way to the Ogden 10-yard line, helped by a couple of screen plays to Alvarez. Crabtree tackled Alvarez on fourth-and-9 with 15 seconds left in the half to cut out the threat.
“I’m feeling happy and sad at the same time just because it’s senior year, last Iron Horse. But I was happy for me and the team to get the ‘W,’ I’m proud of our team and how we did. We started off a little rough but we finished strong and the score shows,” said Crabtree, who made several important tackles and intercepted a pass to go with his receiving touchdown.
Ben Lomond wasn’t deterred as it started with the ball to begin the second half. The Scots leaned on Sanders and Anthony Flores to get the ball into the red zone, where once again the Tigers got a fourth-down stop.
“We talked about — we can’t get eyes in the backfield and give up a big pass trying to stop the run. We didn’t do that tonight, we made them earn everything,” Thompson said.
This time, the Scots’ persistence paid off. Sanders recovered a Shobe fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, then scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown two plays later to bring the score to 20-13.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and our kids did a tremendous job blocking, just a few plays that we had a lot of success in the second half because our kids battled and did exactly what they were asked to do,” Johnson said.
The Scots’ effort wasn’t enough. Just three plays after stopping the Scots on fourth down, Shobe ran for a 75-yard touchdown to put the game on ice. Shobe grabbed a 22-yard TD run barely two minutes later for good measure.
Ogden is now 47-20 all-time in the Iron Horse and has won the last three meetings in the series. There exists the chance of the teams meeting again in the 4A state playoffs, the brackets for which will be revealed at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Whether or not the Tigers and Scots meet again, Ogden stands a decent chance at a home playoff game going off its No. 17 RPI ranking (top 16 teams get a home playoff game) two weeks ago.