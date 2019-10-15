OGDEN — Erik Thompson has been involved in high school football for a long time.
He had never seen a play like the one in last year's Iron Horse Game that resulted in three of his Ogden High players getting injured.
At the center of the play, safety Nick Freeman tore the ACL in his knee in the classic non-contact fashion while trying to avoid stepping on a player that had just been tackled on the east sideline.
Somewhere else, linebacker Chase Butler suffered a shoulder injury away from the play.
Isaac Wilson and Logan Shobe were chasing BL quarterback Nykloas Guzman. Shobe tackled Guzman right into Wilson.
Both Shobe's and Guzman's helmets hit Wilson, breaking his right leg and forcing him to watch the rest of the game on a live stream from the hospital where had surgery the next morning.
"Right after the game, coach (Thompson), all the coaches came and checked up on me. That was good, they helped me through all of it," Wilson said.
A year later, as the 2019 Iron Horse Game arrives, Wilson is back on the field. He plays almost every position, something he can do because of his versatility and because it's necessitated by Ogden's dwindling depth.
"He can block, run the ball, catch the ball. He's played corner, safety, side safety, free safety, linebacker. It's kind of like every week, 'Hey where do we need him?'" Thompson said.
But Wilson, a junior who regularly plays all three sides of the ball in games, still deals with the pain.
Wilson got cleared by the doctors on April 25 and played soccer for a little while but every time he put extra weight on his leg, tried to cut or do anything out of the ordinary, his leg would sharply hurt.
"He was advised to probably not play this year, but there was no way in heck that was going to happen with him," Thompson said.
It wasn't until the start of the season that Wilson could run, cut and do whatever on his leg without feeling any pain.
Even now, he's held out of full practices by the coaches.
"I'd say it's about 90%, 95%, it's just any big collisions on it bring back the pain for a short period of time," Wilson said.
Wilson was limping early in last week's game against Stansbury and the coaches eventually took him out in the second half.
He went to the doctor about a month ago because an athletic trainer thought Wilson may have actually re-broken the leg, which had required a rod and eight screws to be inserted during surgery.
"I guess it was just the screws and the leg messing with it. So that was good, it didn't break," he said.
It was a strange feeling last year for Wilson, going to the hospital with a broken leg but still being part of the winning side. There's no such weird feeling this year.
"I'm really excited, I grew up with all those kids. I know all of them. It's a big rivalry because we're all brothers but, on the field, you're trying to beat them all the way," Wilson said.
The Iron Horse has become one of the friendliest football rivalries in the state because kids from both schools play on the same youth football teams growing up. The coaches, Thompson and Lyndon Johnson, are longtime friends as well.
"I just pray on both sides this week that no one gets hurt," Thompson said. "That's a game that these kids really care about. They grew up going to school with each other and we want them to be able to be in there and participate in that game."
OGDEN IN THE IRON HORSE
Ogden leads the Iron Horse series 46-20, the Tigers own the biggest win in the series (56-0 in 2009) and have shut out the Scots 16 times.
There's also playoff seeding implications in this game given the new playoff format. Ogden was ranked 17th in the 4A football RPI rankings before the UHSAA took them down.
In the first round of playoff games, the top 16 teams get at least one home game and, with a win in the rivalry game, the Tigers may be able to play their way into a home playoff game.