OGDEN — The kickoff for Wednesday's Ogden-Ben Lomond girls soccer game was delayed about 15 minutes because the referees wanted weights on the goal frames to prevent them from moving around mid-game.
Once those were in place, the Tigers didn't delay their goal outburst, scoring five minutes after kickoff, getting six by halftime and cruising to an 8-0, mercy-rule win against Ben Lomond (1-8, 1-5 Region 10).
Tori Kalista, Ogden's leading scorer thus far with 10 goals, added three to her tally, all in the first half. She had the team's first goal, its fourth and the Tigers' fifth maybe a minute later.
Neveah Peregrina scored twice while Chloe Lindquist, Adelyn Bower and Celine Buttars each had one.
Wednesday's win was the ninth in a row for Ogden (9-1, 7-0), an impressive return for a team that graduated five starters who combined for 58 goals on last year's region- and state-title team, and also has a new head coach.
In that stretch, they've allowed just six goals.
"I just think that there's a very deep pool of players right now, so I think those that didn't expect (us to be this good) or did expect it just probably didn't know the roster," head coach Ryan Robinson said. "There were good players, there are good players and I just really had to organize them and get them on the same page and they're just a good squad."
Ben Lomond also has a new head coach but that was a midseason removal, bringing in Sarah Espinoza for William Echeverria.
Ogden could've had 14 goals had it not been for Ben Lomond's freshman goalkeeper, Dorothy Jenson, making several saves. For 35 minutes, the Scots trailed 2-0 and held off most of the Ogden attacking forays.
A four-minute outburst right before halftime put the game to bed.
Peregrina's shot hit the goalkeeper but ended up in the back of the net in the 36th minute. Kalista converted a penalty kick, then curled a low shot inside the far corner before Peregrina tapped the team's sixth goal home with 90 seconds left in the half.
"There's just such great leadership and the unselfish nature of the team makes it hard to defend," Robinson said.
Buttars and Bower scored three minutes apart to invoke the mercy rule. Both players are new to the team this year after spending last year at the La Roca Futbol Club Development Academy. That academy, under the umbrella of US Soccer, was shut down in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.