KAYSVILLE — Pretty much everybody in the gym thought the buzzer-beater attempt from Layton senior Andrew Brown was going in.
“I thought it was in. In fact, I said it in my breath, ‘That’s going in’ when he let go. I saw his dad in the stands, I walked over to him and said ‘that was freakin’ close,’” Davis High boys basketball coach Chad Sims said.
So did Rex Sunderland.
“I thought it was in out of his hand. I was like, ‘Oh man.’ For me because I was in shock because it was such a long game, it was a rush of emotions,” said Sunderland, a Davis junior guard.
By about an inch or two, it didn’t, and Davis High’s boys basketball team exhaled after a tense 6A second-round playoff game that the Darts won 41-39 Friday night against rival Layton, the No. 10 seed.
The margins were as slim as the score indicated. A made free throw here, or a turnover there, probably changes the outcome.
With 3.0 seconds left and a full-court inbound play facing them, the Lancers got the ball to Brown just past half court for a last-ditch shot.
Brown took a dribble, hoisted, the ball had a good line, hit the rim and bounced to the backboard.
So it will be the Darts moving on to the quarterfinals, at No. 2 Pleasant Grove on March 2.
Davis took its decisive 41-39 lead when Sunderland, who scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, drove the lane, Euro-stepped past Preston Squire and laid the ball in off the glass.
“They were pressuring me up at half court, and down the stretch we started calling drag screens, which is where our guy comes up to about half court, sets a flat screen and I was just able to attack downhill, saw Squire slide over, hit him with the little 1-2 Euro, was able to lay it up and that’s the game,” Sunderland said.
Layton played arguably its best defensive quarter of basketball all season in the first, playing good on-ball defense to deter drives, hedging screens and sticking to shooters well. The Lancers led 11-2 after one, which Davis got back to 13-8 after two 3-pointers by Chance Trujillo and Colby Sims.
A baseline drive by Brown gave then Lancers a 20-10 lead, then Ethan Potter defended a pick and roll to perfection, tipping Max Painter’s shot away on the next possession.
But Davis critically got back to within 20-15 at halftime after Austin Frasure made three free throws and Henry Ihrig drove to the rim with two seconds left in the half after Ihrig himself jumped out of bounds at the other end to save a loose ball.
The Lancers seemed like they were poised to pull away with a 25-15 third-quarter lead after Brown made an open 3-pointer. Davis came back and tied it at 25 once Colby Sims made a deep 3.
Layton counter-punched with a 7-0 run to take a 32-25 lead, relying on Brown and Preston Squire since Potter faced a double team all night, making it hard to get the ball to him (he still had 13 points and 11 rebounds).
A Henry Ihrig corner 3 completed a 7-0 run for Davis in the fourth quarter, and then it was all about trading baskets, which the teams did all the way to the final possessions.
Trujillo, who led Davis with 10 points, drained a big corner 3 to give Davis a 39-37 lead. Squire, who scored 10 for Layton, made a tough shot with 23 seconds left to tie the game at 39 before Sunderland made the decisive layup.
“I thought Layton played their butts off, especially defensively. I mean, it’s almost like they just ran out of time, if they would’ve had a couple more possessions I don’t know if we could’ve stopped them, so we feel fortunate,” Chad Sims said.
Friday’s playoff meeting came after the two teams split the regular-season series and competed neck-and-neck for the Region 1 title.
Not only did the rivalry aspect of the game make it a slugfest, but both sets of players routinely knew what the other team was running on offense.
“It just comes down to mental toughness, making plays down the stretch, playing basketball, they’re going to know all your sets, all your actions. It’s all about coming together as a team and playing as one,” Sunderland said.