OGDEN — As it has done so many games the past two years, Ogden High leaned heavily on senior running back Logan Shobe.
Everyone knew the Tigers would do that Wednesday in the Iron Horse Game at Ogden High School, but the way they did it wasn’t how they normally go about unleashing their speedy running back.
Ogden dumped its passing game in the second half Wednesday against Ben Lomond, preferring to put Shobe in a wildcat formation more than often than not, and Shobe scored two rushing TDs that helped the Tigers see off the Scots in a 32-24 win.
“The game and the atmosphere is definitely different than anything else. It’s fun. It’s especially fun to win,” Shobe said.
The game ended up being closer than what this season’s comparative results and records would have suggested.
Ben Lomond (3-7, 1-6 Region 10) forced an Ogden three-and-out, then cashed in on a 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ryan Alvarez midway through the first quarter.
The feisty Scots had the momentum until they kicked to Shobe, who promptly returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Adam Wilson nailed a 37-yard field goal to give Ogden (6-4, 3-4 Region 10) a 10-7 lead, then Ammon Bergeson sacked Ben Lomond quarterback Jayden Sawyer in the end zone for a safety to make it 12-7.
The Scots shanked the ensuing safety kick, giving Ogden the ball at the BL 30-yard line, but Ben Lomond recovered a Shobe fumble on the first play to avert the damage.
The game’s bizarreness, already at a medium-rare temperature, went to medium-well when Isaac Wilson picked off Sawyer and returned it for an Ogden touchdown.
Everybody except Wilson and a teammate thought his knee had hit the ground but, in reality, he rolled over a BL player in front of the Scots sideline, never touched the ground and ran to the end zone while the Scots looked around at the referees.
The medium-well bizarre factor hit a full well-done by the end of the game as the teams combined to attempt five onside kicks. Ben Lomond recovered three of them, Ogden recovered one and the other went out of bounds.
On the first drive of the second half, Sawyer ran for an 8-yard touchdown to pull BL within 19-14. The Scots recovered the onside kick, but Ogden held them to a field goal, a 26-yarder that AJ Pippin made, to make it 19-17.
It was at this time that the Tigers’ vast change in offensive strategy became more apparent. Shobe was no longer lining up exclusively at tailback, rather he was taking a direct snap and running with it.
“I just felt we saw something there in the wildcat and we decided to go with that and fortunately for us, I thought the offensive line did a great job at the end of the game,” Ogden coach Erik Thompson said. “It was one of those weird games where we didn’t have the ball very much: an interception return for touchdown, a kickoff return for touchdown, bunch of penalties, we’d ran like 19 plays at half.”
Ogden has shown that look a handful of times in a handful of games this year, but not for nearly an entire half like the Tigers showed Wednesday.
Shobe capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a 15-yard rushing score around the right side that came three plays after Ogden converted a fourth down in BL territory.
The Scots responded on the next drive through a 15-yard TD pass from Sawyer to Devaughan Sanders, who dove and caught the ball in the back of the south end zone.
Leading 26-24 with 3:14 left, Shobe scored another TD from 2 yards away to put Ogden ahead 32-24, but Ben Lomond blocked the extra point to keep alive the possibility of a comeback.
That comeback was snuffed out by an Ozzy Norton interception on fourth down with two minutes left, securing Ogden’s 48th win in the Iron Horse series.
“It was a hell of a battle. Both teams had a chance, they just made a couple more plays than we did. But we had a chance,” BL coach Lyndon Johnson said.
With the win, the Tigers are guaranteed their second winning season in the last three years, a mark they haven’t hit since 1975-77 (going 6-3 in 1975 and 7-5 in 1977).
As an added bonus, Ogden will most likely host a playoff game for the first time in what’s believed to be 22 years, Thompson said.
That’s yet to be confirmed or official, but the Tigers’ RPI ranking even before Wednesday would’ve placed them in a home playoff game, so it stands to reason that Wednesday’s win bolsters that case.
“We had one goal when we started the season — two really: we’re going to try to win the next game and if we do that and win enough of those, we felt like we could get a home playoff game,” Thompson said.
So it was fitting, he added, that the Tigers’ No. 22 — that’s Shobe — did a lot of the dirty work on Wednesday.
Ben Lomond, meanwhile, had an outside shot at a home playoff game had it won. Instead, the Scots will await their destination when the playoff brackets come out Saturday.