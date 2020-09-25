This story will be updated.
PLEASANT VIEW — Nolan Barrong got his hands on a pass, batted it up in the air, turned, hauled it in for an interception and set Weber High up at the perfect time.
The Warriors were reeling after failing on fourth down and trailed Fremont 17-14 in the fourth quarter of yet another tense meeting between the two rivals Friday night.
There's just something about the red and black that the Silverwolves can't quite figure out right now. Four plays after Barrong's pick, Johnny McKinney ran for a 7-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 5:17 left that proved to be the game-winner in a 20-17 Weber win.
Jake Lindsay kept the ball for a 36-yard gain on a read-option that iced the win and let the Warriors kneel the ball in victory formation as they beat Fremont for a fourth time in a row, the longest winning streak Weber's ever had against their western county rival.
The Lindsay-Cannon DeVries combo, which had resulted in four passing scores this year, found gold when Lindsay audibled out of a play, then threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to a streaking DeVries in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Fremont’s defense, as well as its common sense not to kick or punt to DeVries, kept the Warriors from taking a bigger lead.
Eventually, the Silverwolves took advantage of some momentum gathered on a one-two punch series of plays. Dahrius Romander intercepted Lindsay, then Kyler Kotter rushed 52 yards on the first play to get across midfield and put Fremont in scoring range.
Jacob Palmer caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cannon Kofford to level the scoring for Fremont.
Dax Iverson kicked a 39-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the first half to give the Silverwolves a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Fremont had chances in the second half and looked certain to take at least a 17-7 lead, if not 24-7, in the second half.
The Silverwolves marched down the field after halftime, got two acrobatic catches from Tage Bingham, got down to the Weber 24, had an unsportsmanlike conduct called that backed them up and eventually punted.
On the next Weber possession, Logan Savage sacked Lindsay on fourth down and the Silverwolves got to the red zone, but Weber blocked Iverson's 35-yard field goal.
The Warriors cashed in with a 15-yard Gage Lloyd rushing score to take a 14-10 lead.
Fremont's Jake Stephens caught a 14-yard scoring pass on the next drive to give the Silverwolves a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Weber held firm and responded after the acrobatic play by Barrong, which Lindsay called the play of the game.
The joke around the stadium was what crazy thing was going to happen this year in this game, given the wild events of the past two meetings (lightning delay in 2018 and busted bank of lights last year).
If anything, Barrong's interception will have to be the thing this game's remembered for.