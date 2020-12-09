In the latest proposal for realignment in Utah high school sports, which still has to be finalized next Thursday, Ogden and Ben Lomond High might get what they've wanted for a couple years.
As expected, both Ben Lomond and Ogden principals petitioned during Wednesday's UHSAA Board of Trustees meeting to move each school from their current 4A classification to 3A.
"Safety is the No. 1 concern, also (participation) numbers," OHS principal Shauna Haney said while making the school's case to go to 3A, particularly with football.
In Wednesday's proposed region groupings, both schools were placed in 3A Region 13 for all sports, a change from their current placing of 4A Region 10. Competition under the next alignment would be for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
That proposed Region 13 includes Morgan, Layton Christian, Grantsville and South Summit for non-football sports. For football, it would include Morgan, Grantsville, Juan Diego and Union.
"In all sports, we feel like it can be demoralizing week in and week out," Haney said of the effects of constant losing trends in sports, a thought echoed by Ben Lomond principal Steve Poll in his presentation.
Ogden and Ben Lomond were classified as low 4A bubble schools on account of each school having 50% or more of its students qualify for free and reduced lunch. That gave each school the ability to move down to 3A despite having hundreds more students than the average 3A school.
Competitive balance is at the heart of the move to 3A for both schools, though Ogden has enjoyed success in fall sports the past two years — particularly in girls soccer.
Ben Lomond, however, has not. According to RPI data compiled by the school, the Scots' highest RPI finish since the start of the 2019-20 school year was 15th out of 21 schools, that coming from girls soccer in 2019.
Most of their teams have finished 21st, the lowest spot in the RPI standings — except for football, which has 22 schools in 4A, and drill team, which has 19 schools.
The potential Ogden/Ben Lomond move would make Region 13 look vastly different for Morgan as well. Currently, MHS is in Region 13 with Grantsville, South Summit, Judge Memorial, Providence Hall and Summit Academy (in the football region, Juan Diego is in place instead of Judge and Providence).
Elsewhere under the first placement proposal, Farmington and Northridge would swap places in Regions 1 and 5. Farmington, as expected, is one of the largest schools in the state and would move up to 6A.
Northridge principal Brian Hunt told the board why he wanted the school to be 5A despite NHS only having ever been in Region 1 since it opened in the early 1990s.
"Among Region 1 schools, we do have a relatively high free and reduced rate and mobility rate among our student population," Hunt said.
Northridge's last Region 1 championship came in 2019 with girls soccer. Before then, the Knights hadn't won any region title in any sport since 2016 and most of their teams, except volleyball, have struggled in Region 1.
St. Joseph Catholic High wants to stay in 2A for all sports, while Layton Christian requested to move to 3A for all sports except football, in which LCA wants to move to 1A.
UHSAA executive director Rob Cuff said a public hearing to gather feedback on the proposed regions is scheduled for at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Jordan High School.
Cuff said masks and physical distancing will be required, and the UHSAA is exploring limiting the amount of people who can attend from each school. The UHSAA expects to finalize the realignment at a board meeting Thursday, Dec. 17.
COULD REGIONS BECOME EXTINCT?
In an August board meeting, the removal of regions starting with a pilot program in football was brought up and not supported by the board, but there's been some vocal support for getting rid of regions for at least a couple years.
Plenty of school administrators and coaches look at the RPI seeding system and wonder why regions are still in place if a school's region finish doesn't matter for playoff purposes.
Plenty others question why the UHSAA would consider ditching regions at all, saying that most schools in the state realistically only compete for region championships and not state championships.
One board member, Brighton High principal Tom Sherwood, said Wednesday he hoped this was the last realignment process where it was focused around regions; more problems are showing up with trying to sort out regions geographically and with competitive balance while operating within the UHSAA's bylaws, he said.
Sherwood added that the state's open enrollment policies have allowed for some programs at some schools to become powerhouses year after year by attracting multiple out-of-boundary students, another hot topic among school administrators and coaches.
As written, the UHSAA realignment bylaws don't completely allow the board to move schools between regions and classifications at will solely for competitive reasons.
Any school can choose to petition to move up one classification, but only schools at the bottom end of classifications, or schools with 50% or higher free-and-reduced lunch rates, can petition to move down a class.
A number of schools who would rather be in a lower classification are hamstrung by the rules even though they're not generally competitive in a classification, such as most sports at Roy High in 6A.
PROPOSED REGIONS
Below is the Board's first consideration of region groupings in all sports except football, which are not yet finalized, that include schools from Northern Utah.
6A REGION 1: Clearfield, Davis, Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Roy, Syracuse, Weber
5A REGION 5: Bonneville, Box Elder, Bountiful, Northridge, Viewmont, Woods Cross
4A REGION 11: Bear River, Sky View, Mountain Crest, Logan, Green Canyon, Ridgeline
3A REGION 13: Ogden, Ben Lomond, Morgan, Layton Christian, Grantsville, South Summit
2A REGION 17: St. Joseph, Utah Military Academy, Waterford, APA Draper, APA West Valley, Rowland Hall
PROPOSED FOOTBALL REGIONS
Football groupings for Regions 1 and 5 are the same as above for non-football sports.
3A REGION 13: Ben Lomond, Ogden, Morgan, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Union
1A NORTH: Layton Christian, Duchesne, Monticello, Rich, North Summit, Altamont