LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy fired its entire football coaching staff on Wednesday, school principal Jared Miller told the Standard-Examiner.
"We had some internal issues that we had to deal with and that was how we dealt with it," Miller said.
Miller declined to provide specifics on the firing and also didn't say whether those former coaches who also work full-time at the school are still employed at the school.
A phone message left with LCA administrator Greg Miller wasn't immediately returned.
Scott Feldman, the team's former head coach, confirmed in a text message that he and the staff were let go on Wednesday, but didn't provide further details.
Feldman was a first-year head coach for the Eagles, who play Monticello on Friday night. School athletic director Jeremy Jones will coach the team against Monticello, Miller said.
Miller said the school plans to name an interim coach for next week's game against Gunnison Valley. The Eagles are 1-6 overall.
