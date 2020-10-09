LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy fired its head football coach on Wednesday and suspended all of its assistant coaches indefinitely, school administrator Greg Miller told the Standard-Examiner.
Miller declined to discuss specifics, citing it as a personnel issue. He corrected an earlier report that the entire coaching staff had been fired.
Scott Feldman, the team's former head coach, confirmed in a text message that he and the staff were "let go" on Wednesday, but didn't provide further details.
"We had some internal issues that we had to deal with and that was how we dealt with it," said Jared Miller, LCA's secondary principal.
Feldman was a first-year head coach for the Eagles, who play Monticello on Friday night. Feldman was also the director of marketing at LCA, which Greg Miller said is no longer the case.
School athletic director Jeremy Jones will be listed as the head coach for the game against Monticello, Jared Miller said.
Jared Miller said the school plans to name an interim coach for next week's game against Gunnison Valley. The Eagles are 1-6 overall and will have at least one more game, a 2A playoff game, after the Gunnison game.