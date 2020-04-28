The carousel of head football coaches in Davis County high schools appears to have come to a stop as Layton Christian Academy made its hire to lead its football program.
LCA has hired Scott Feldman as head football coach, athletic director Jared Miller announced Tuesday.
Feldman was the head sophomore coach and a varsity assistant at Jordan High School the last two seasons. He has also been the state director in Utah for the Football University National Championships, the country's top youth All-Star football circuit, and previously the state director for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Academy's youth All-Star program.
Feldman, a Connecticut native who went to a Division III college in New York, moved to Utah in 1996 to start a business in the horse industry, soon fell back on his training as a marketing researcher, and picked up "the bug" to coach football several years ago when his son was old enough to play.
"I realized over the last two or three years the impact a coach can have in a kid’s life, it’s amazing," Feldman told the Standard-Examiner. "If you can help one or two kids, it’s really good. If you can help more than that, and put them in situations where they can learn and remember things for the rest of their lives, and learn on the field and off the field from it, it’s amazing."
Feldman worried he'd found a passion for football coaching too late and, at 47, didn't know if he could find a place to teach and be a head football coach. But Dru Jones, the former LCA football coach now at Tooele High School, connected Feldman with the school and he was fortunate enough to get the opportunity.
"I have the bug for the kids, and that’s something I love about Layton Christian so much is being more about the kid, because they can be," Feldman said. "Sometimes in bigger schools, you can’t always be that way where there are other things you have to put into decisions, where at smaller schools, the kids can come first."
Feldman says he wants to bring consistency to LCA football and elevate it to where the school's soccer and basketball programs are relative to their 2A competition.
"I definitely think they have the athletes there, but there’s been a lot of turnover the last few years. It’s difficult to get consistency in a program when there’s turnover like that," he said. "I want to make sure we’re one of the more dominant teams on the north side, that we’re getting our best athletes at the school out on the football field."
Though Feldman's varsity roles at Jordan High were as an offensive assistant, he wants to invest in defense to start his Layton Christian tenure. To him, that means using athleticism to create man pressure, use aggressive blitzing, and hold opponents to 21 points or less per contest.
"At the end of the day, if I don’t give up any touchdowns, I only have to score one," he said, adding that he'll grow a spread-type offense into a weapon as he goes.
Feldman's other stated goals for his team: Have some of the highest GPAs in the school, help kids grow on and off the field, get athletes doing community service, and increasing LCA's visibility in the community with athletic camps and programs.
"I want the family that loves football and has kids to come to our games on Fridays. It’s not a night game, they can come to it ... and go to other games at night that they’re interested in," he said.
After a video meeting this week with players and parents, Feldman says he hopes he's "full bore" next week by having his assistant staff hired, getting a training program implemented, and starting to install offensive and defensive play concepts.
Feldman is the fifth new head football coach in Davis County heading into the 2020-21 school year. After Northridge head coach Braden Mitchell moved to Wisconsin, Northridge hired Woods Cross head coach Andrew Fresques. Woods Cross then hired Layton head coach Tyler Gladwell, and Layton hired LCA's head coach, Fotu Katoa.
LCA hired Feldman to close that circle. Bountiful High also has a new coach, promoting offensive coordinator Jason Freckleton after Tyler Hughes resigned his post as head coach.