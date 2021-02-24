RICHFIELD — Layton Christian Academy boys basketball won its second 2A state championship in three years with a 60-53 win over Enterprise High School on Wednesday night at the Sevier Valley Center.
Jerheim Elder led all scorers with 19 points for No. 2 seed LCA (19-6). He shot 7 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Shorn Solomon had eight points on 5 of 6 free throws. Barro, Akeel Felix, Tommie Obulusi and Trey Means each added six points. The Eagles shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range.
Layton Christian started slow, trailing 4-3, then went on a 12-0 run to take a 15-4 lead with 7:02 left in the second quarter. LCA used an 8-0 run to take a 26-8 lead at the 4:05 mark and led 36-15 at the half.
LCA pushed the lead to 23 on a Souleymame Barro dunk, but No. 4 Enterprise (15-9) outscored LCA 20-13 in the third quarter and kept up the pressure in the final frame. Enterprise cut the Eagles’ lead to 55-50 with 48 seconds left, then LCA converted 5 of 6 free throws in the final 41 seconds.
LCA advanced to the championship with a 50-46 win over Parowan (11-7) late Tuesday night where the Eagles led from wire to wire.
Parowan whittled an LCA 11-point, fourth-quarter lead down to two when the Rams’ Krue Stubbs was fouled on a 3-point try with 9.2 seconds left and hit all three free throws. Trey Means sealed the win, hitting two free throws with 7.8 seconds left for the final margin.
Jerheim Elder led LCA with 16 points in the semifinal win. Means scored eight points while Timmie Olubusi and Souleymame Barro each netted seven. Stubbs led all scorers with 20 points for Parowan.
ROY 60, KEARNS 59
KEARNS — After Kearns took a 59-58 lead on a free throw with four seconds left, Easton Bitton banked in a game-winner at the buzzer and No. 21 Roy won its 6A first-round game at No. 12 Kearns (16-9) after leading 34-27 at halftime.
Kobe Schriver drained 6 of 8 shots from downtown and led Roy (9-13) with 20 points. Mason Thueson scored 19 points and Bitton added 16. Roy shot 20 of 31 (64%) from the field.
Roy advances to the second round, where it will play at No. 5 Bingham (16-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Easton Bitton with the Buzzer Beater for the Royals! Great Game Royals. What a Game! Royals beat Kearns 60-59!👑🏀👑 pic.twitter.com/IhNGJiKehf— Roy High Admin (@RoyHighAdmin) February 25, 2021
FREMONT 60, JORDAN 51
PLAIN CITY — Dakota Argyle led a trio of double-digit scorers with 21 points as No. 13 Fremont advanced to the second round of the 6A playoffs.
David Calvert added 16 points and Braden Flinders scored 10 for the Silverwolves (13-8), who shot 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Fremont travels to No. 4 American Fork for a second-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
LAYTON 71, WEST 53
LAYTON — Ethan Potter scored 29 points and went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lead No. 10 Layton past West and into a highly anticipated second-round playoff showdown at Davis at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lancers (15-7) led 30-16 at halftime and 51-30 after three quarters. Davis and Layton split their regular-season series.
BONNEVILLE 64, HILLCREST 53
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Jordan Citte scored 16 points as No. 11 Bonneville weathered an early deficit and advanced to the 5A second round.
The Lakers (13-7) outscored Hillcrest 33-15 over the second and third quarters. Matt Tesch added nine points.
Bonneville travels to No. 6 Timpanogos on Friday.
FARMINGTON 78, SPANISH FORK 57
FARMINGTON — Farmington raced past No. 29 Spanish Fork in a 5A first-round playoff game.
Collin Chandler led the No. 4 Phoenix (16-7) with 23 points, Truman Hendry scored 15 and Tanner Nordquist had 11.
Farmington will host the Provo/Highland winner at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.
VIEWMONT 46, WASATCH 37
BOUNTIFUL — No. 14 Viewmont led for more than 24 minutes but needed a 17-10 fourth quarter to secure its 5A first-round win at home over No. 19 Wasatch (9-15).
Radek Pulsipher led Viewmont (13-11) with 13 points. John Barnes totaled 11 points and five rebounds. Scott Noel added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Luke Jacobs also pulled down seven boards.
Viewmont advances to play at No. 3 Lehi (13-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.
WEBER 76, HUNTER 43
PLEASANT VIEW — Five players scored in double figures for No. 15 Weber (12-10) in a big playoff home win.
Sam Gibby and Cannon DeVries led the Warriors with 15 points each, Calvin Fisher scored 12, Quinn Bennett scored 11 and Hunter Ropelato added 10.
Weber, which led 23-9 after one quarter Wednesday night, faces No. 2 Pleasant Grove on the road at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.
LONE PEAK 80, NORTHRIDGE 59
HIGHLAND — Sam Sivulich scored 13 points and Jalen Rose added 11 for No. 24 Northridge, whose season ends with a 5-19 record in a 6A first-round loss to No. 9 Lone Peak.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 63, BOX ELDER 47
OREM — No. 5 Mountain View (14-8) outscored No. 28 Box Elder 23-9 in the fourth quarter to stave off a strong Bees effort in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
For Box Elder (3-18), Reggie Greer hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Parker Buchanan scored 12 points and Mathew Low added nine.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Syracuse 62, Cyprus 55
Orem 60, Bountiful 58
Salem Hills 67, Woods Cross 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OGDEN 54, MOUNTAIN CREST 52
HYRUM — No. 17 Ogden outscored Mountain Crest 6-4 in overtime and 16-4 in the third quarter en route to an upset road win in the first round of the 4A state playoffs for its first playoff victory since 2007.
Ashlen White led the Tigers (9-12) with 13 points, while Rachel Davis and Juliann Stein scored 10 each. Grace Pulley had 10 rebounds.
The Tigers meet No. 1 Pine View (19-2) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
BEAR RIVER 54, CRIMSON CLIFFS 22
GARLAND — Olivia Taylor scored 20 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 13 Bear River to a win over 20-seed Crimson Cliffs (2-19) in the 4A first round.
Kallie Marchant and Lyza Pebley each scored eight points for Bear River (7-16), who travels to 4-seed and fellow Region 11 foe Green Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday for the second round.
MILLARD 59, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 58
RICHFIELD — Layton Christian jumped to an 11-0 lead, but Millard outscored LCA 21-19 in the pivotal fourth quarter to grab a win in the 2A third-place game.
Patricia Rameriz led all scorers with 27 points and three 3-pointers for Layton Christian (17-5). Mina Sevgen tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Mia Jones had 10 points and three treys, and Celine Makura added nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
CANYON VIEW 61, BEN LOMOND 20
CEDAR CITY — No. 21 Ben Lomond fell behind 20-5 after one quarter in a 4A first round loss at No. 12 Canyon View (10-13).
Avery Beadles led Ben Lomond (2-17) with eight points. Maleah Richey, Marley McMillen and Janessa Coleman each scored three.