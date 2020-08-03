Editor's note: This story is the first in a multi-day series of prep football previews that will be publishing up until the start of the season, Thursday, Aug. 13. Check the Standard-Examiner each day to see which teams are being previewed that day.
LAYTON — For the third year in a row, Layton Christian Academy has a new head football coach, a product of the Davis County coaching shuffle that happened this spring which resulted in new coaches at four of the county’s public schools.
Fotu Katoa went to take the coaching job at Layton High where his children have all gone to school, leaving LCA as the final coaching domino.
The Eagles picked Scott Feldman, a 47-year-old former marketing researcher originally from New York who pivoted into coaching once he saw how much his kids loved football.
Feldman's a first-time head coach, so naturally his first swing of the ax comes at a place with low participation — the roster is in the low 20s by Feldman’s count — that relies heavily on international players.
The challenge is compounded by some pretty alarming uncertainty regarding a couple of international players.
"I’m waiting for two kids from Brazil to get here. Right now, Brazil’s borders are closed," Feldman said.
As for approaching this year with the dark cloud of COVID-19 hanging over everyone, Feldman is stressing to himself and the other coaches to stay calm in the face of what’s expected to be a tumultuous season and the potential for games to be canceled at a moment’s notice.
The Eagles have already had to do a circus act to keep their first two weeks intact.
LCA was supposed to host White Pine (Nevada) on Aug. 21, but Nevada moved its football schedule to the winter, so the Eagles replaced White Pine with a trip to Idaho State University to take on Marsh Valley (Idaho).
Then, their scheduled season opener at Judge Memorial on Aug. 14 turned into a "home" game — 7 p.m. at Layton High — since health restrictions in Salt Lake City preclude schools there from having fans.
On the field, the Eagles have a handful of returning starters and a couple of players who turned other coaches’ heads in scrimmages so much that they called Weber State’s coaches to tell them not to forget about the small, private school with a gorgeous property.
"You have a program here — these kids, they’re excited, they’re just excited to be able to be on the field with this crazy normal we have. I think it adds a whole other dimension to us coaches being able to have to keep these kids up all the time. We could wake up Thursday or Wednesday and come to school and I could get notified that that week my game isn’t going to play that week," Feldman said.
LCA has starters back at four spots on the offensive line (Seisoni Felila, Sionatane Sitaleki Latu, Bill Lenidrik and Faeamani Vaitaki), three in the secondary (David Brown, Malik Johnson and Edmison Lenidrik), two in the receiving group and two more on the defensive line.
"I think it’s gonna be a very successful season for the kids. I think they’re gonna learn to feel success, they’re gonna learn to feel a lot of positives at the end of the day. With that being said, it’s a rebuilding year, I’m the third coach in three years," Feldman said.
Some good news is LCA has six scheduled home games this year after spending most of last season on bus rides all over the state.
Included in those six home games is a stretch of five weeks when LCA won’t leave campus: two home games in mid-September, a bye week, and two more home games in early October.
QUOTABLE
Talking about international students, Feldman is a little anxious about the two players in Brazil right now.
“Are they ever gonna get here is the question. I have my kicker sitting in Brazil right now and I don’t know if I’m gonna get him.”
WHAT’S NEW
Feldman is obviously the new head coach and all but one (Dennis Brown) of the coaches are brand-new to the program: Nate Hoggan (offensive coordinator), Robert Cox (defensive coordinator), Roderick Richards (special teams), Zack Taylor (DBs and QBs, assistant DC), Corey Elmer (WRs, assistant OC), Alex Harris (offensive line), Dan Power (offensive assistant), Tessie Mae Arce (assistant).
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 3-7 (2-4 2A North). In region play, the Eagles either were close in games or got demolished. On the field, the record was 2-7 and 1-4 owing to a forfeit win against Altamont, which doesn’t have a football program anymore.
2020 strength of schedule: 41-55 (.427). Altamont is replaced on the schedule by Providence Hall, a charter school in Herriman in its second year of playing football.
Players to watch: Malik Johnson (WR/DB), Faeamani Vaitaki (OL/DL), Edmison Lenidrik (WR/DB)
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense). Three of them played both sides of the ball.
Strength/weakness: Returners at offensive line/team is young all around
NOTES
The offense will be spread and the defense will be 5-2, Feldman said.
LCA is 0-2 against Idaho schools with both losses coming against West Side High from 2011-12.
LCA is the only Davis County school without a region football championship.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: vs. Judge Memorial, 7 p.m. at Layton High
Aug. 21: vs. Marsh Valley-ID, 7 p.m. at Holt Arena, Idaho State University
Aug. 28: vs. Parowan, 4 p.m.
Sept. 4: at North Summit*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Providence Hall, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18: vs. Rich*, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: Bye
Oct. 2: vs. Duchesne*, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Monticello*, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Gunnison Valley*, 5:30 p.m.
*2A North Division game