LAYTON — A year ago, Ray Stowers was weighing his life options as an administrative assistant in the University of Utah football program, unsure if furloughs were coming down the pipe and just unsure of things in general.
“Up at the U, I was pretty much like an intern working up, and nothing’s for sure after you put in your time. You put in 4-5 years, you’re not guaranteed a job,” he said.
Then, the rugby coach at Layton Christian Academy gave Stowers, a Bountiful resident, a call and told him that there was an, ahem, coaching change at the school.
The rugby coach asked if Stowers was interested in the coaching opening and Stowers checked it out. That was last October.
Layton Christian hopes that Stowers, a former Utah Utes football player and coach, can be the person to stabilize a football program that’s become a revolving door for coaches the past couple years.
Since Dru Jones went to Tooele High after the 2018 season, the Eagles have had three new coaches in the three subsequent seasons. Including Jones, that’s four in four years.
Fotu Katoa left LCA for Layton High after one season coaching the Eagles in 2019.
Scott Feldman was hired a few months after Katoa left and then fired with two games left in the 2020 season (the school cited “internal issues”), so LCA’s athletic director, Jeremy Jones, coached the first of those remaining games.
The school then brought in Stowers on a Wednesday, 48 hours before the final regular-season game. He was also supposed to coach a playoff game against Enterprise, but that was canceled mere hours before the bus left after the team had too many positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.
Stowers could’ve left after the football season, but chose to stay at the school and started teaching PE there because it was a better fit for him and his family.
“I love the diversity and just the school itself with LCA. I come from a private school out of Hawaii, a little private school called ‘Iolani, and it just felt like home for me,” Stowers said.
Stowers was on track to be a college football coach and is now going back to the basics with a team of about 25 players, some of whom are originally from other countries. Vita Pome’e, a lineman, is originally from Tonga.
“I like it here, except the snow,” said Pome’e, who was wearing a rugby jersey underneath his football pads at practice.
There’s also the handful of players who flat-out don’t have football experience, another thing that makes LCA one of the hardest prep jobs in the state.
“I really got to go back to the basic fundamentals with these kids, but for me it’s a joy and it’s actually really fun to be able to do that, slow it down for them and watch them progress,” Stowers said.
The UHSAA brought back the 1A football classification in the latest round of realignment, which is where LCA’s football team ended up (its other sports went up to 3A). For the most part, it will play the same teams as prior years.
The Eagles have a handful of starters back and some good size up front. Depth, as it always is, will be the issue.
There’s another challenge facing the team this year: the drought. The Eagles’ grass field is dry in a lot of spots and there’s the specter hanging over the school, and everyone in Northern Utah these days, about a secondary water shutoff in August.
So there’s a degree of uncertainty about whether LCA will play home games on its home grass field, or play home games at either Layton or Northridge High (who have artificial surfaces), play at a neutral site or, the undesired option, play every game on the road.
“This is the season of the unknown,” Stowers said.
WHAT’S NEW
The coaching staff (again) and being in the 1A football classification, which LCA was part of a couple realignment cycles ago.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 1-8, 0-5 2A North. LCA beat Judge 19-13 in the opener last year, then fired the whole coaching staff toward the end of the season.
2021 strength of schedule: 31-51 (.378). The only team on the schedule that had a winning record last year was Duchesne.
Players to watch: Vita Pome’e (OL/DL), Tucker Prescott (QB)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense
Strength/weakness: Linemen/Adjusting to a new coach, inexperience
NOTES
All five home games for LCA are scheduled consecutively from Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, but it’s still undetermined where those games will be.
The year 2021 ends with an odd number, which for the Eagles means a drive of 5 hours, 16 minutes to Monticello for a road game on Oct. 8.
SCHEDULE
Start time of home games could change depending on location.
Aug. 13: at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27: Layton JV, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3: North Sevier, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10: Gunnison, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17: Rich, 4 p.m.*
Sept. 24: North Summit, 4 p.m.*
Oct. 1: at Duchesne, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 8: at Monticello, 7 p.m.*
* — denotes 1A North region game