Layton Christian Academy announced who will be its interim head football coach for the rest of the 2020 season on Monday.
Ray Stowers, who's listed as an administrative assistant for offense at the University of Utah, will coach the Eagles for their final regular season game this Friday at Gunnison Valley, as well as next week's 2A playoff game.
"We feel very fortunate that a coach of Ray's caliber and experience was available and willing to work with the student-athletes to finish the year," LCA administrator Greg Miller said in a statement posted to the school's Facebook page.
Stowers played running back at the University of Utah from 2004-09 and, according to a Facebook post on the LCA athletics page, Stowers has coached at Woods Cross and Viewmont High previously.
Last Wednesday, LCA fired its then-head coach Scott Feldman, who was hired in April, for what was termed as "internal issues" and placed all the current assistant coaches on an indefinite suspension. Miller declined to discuss why Feldman was fired during an interview last week.