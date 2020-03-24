This story will be updated.
There will be at least four high school football teams in Davis County with new head coaches in the fall.
And, at the current rate coaches are shuffling between schools, give it another three weeks or so before there's another opening.
Layton High head football coach Tyler Gladwell became the latest Davis County coach to switch colors. He is taking the vacant coaching position at Woods Cross High.
WX athletic director Dave Simon confirmed the hire in an email Tuesday afternoon.
Gladwell played football at Bonneville High and Weber State. He's had head coaching stops at Bonneville, Davis and Layton prior to Woods Cross.
The Lancers had a 5-15 overall record in Gladwell's two seasons in charge, but Layton made a stride in 2019 by upsetting higher-seeded Weber in the first round of the playoffs, 28-27, after losing to the Warriors 48-14 earlier in the regular season.
Assuming the novel coronavirus pandemic doesn't affect football season, Gladwell's move to Woods Cross will make for four new head coaches in Davis County: Gladwell, Andrew Fresques (from Woods Cross to Northridge), Jason Freckleton (promoted at Bountiful) and whomever is hired at Layton.
The Davis County coaching domino effect didn't start with football. One can trace the start to a job opening for an engineer in Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this year.
The job opening prompted then-Northridge coach Braden Mitchell to step down from his post after his wife, Erin, took a job in Wisconsin that she couldn't pass up.
Then-Woods Cross coach Fresques, a Northridge High alumnus, was named the Knights' head coach a couple weeks later after spending three seasons at WX.
Fresques' departure left an opening at Woods Cross, where the Wildcats are set to have one of the most talented teams in Davis and Weber County, making it a coveted job in the state.
Gladwell's now at Woods Cross, which leaves an opening at Layton High. LHS principal Ryck Astle said the school is opening the position on Wednesday.