Two Region 1 football games involving Layton High are now postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases on Layton's team.
The Lancers are now on a 14-day quarantine, meaning this Friday's game against Clearfield and an Oct. 2 clash against Fremont are off, according to Davis School District spokesperson Chris Williams and Layton head coach Fotu Katoa.
The exact number of cases within the program wasn't disclosed. It's also unclear if the cases came from outside settings, or in a football or class setting.
Clearfield head coach Andre Dyson told the Standard-Examiner his team found out about the postponement at Tuesday's practice.
Dyson said Clearfield has now scheduled Farmington for this Friday, since the Phoenix had its game with Viewmont canceled after the Vikings' program had multiple confirmed positive cases and is out for two weeks.
It's unclear if either the Fremont-Layton or Clearfield-Layton matchups will be rescheduled. Fremont could theoretically schedule Bountiful for Oct. 2, since Bountiful has an open date then as a result of Viewmont's quarantine.
Since the Utah High School Activities Association’s move to an RPI-based seeding system for the state playoffs instead of a team’s region finish, it matters less if the postponed games aren’t played, or if dates are filled with non-region foes, since every team gets into the playoffs.