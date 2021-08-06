LAYTON — Layton High School started playing football in 1968, according to prep football historian George Felt.
Unlike most schools, the Lancers cut the ribbon and were immediately successful. They went 5-5 in 1968, then shared the 3A Region 2 title in 1969 with Davis and lost the state championship game by six points.
Another region title and state runner-up finish, this time to Viewmont, came in 1971 to cap off a four-year run where Layton went 33-12-1, according to Felt.
LHS was one of the teams to beat in the 1970s, eventually winning the 1978 state title.
Times have changed a little. The Lancers are amid their worst four-year stretch in school history, a combined 7-32 that includes the heavily COVID-impacted 2020 season, a winless campaign in 2017 and a shock playoff win in 2019 at Weber.
They feel they’re ready to change that.
“It’s hard to have bad seasons, but I think it helps you grow. We’re sick of losing and we’re ready to win, and I feel like we have the personnel to do that,” linebacker Porter Hansen said.
If LHS does a 180 on the football field this summer and fall, part of that will because the Lancers have had sort of a 180 in the offseason. Fotu Katoa is now in his second year as head coach instead of first.
COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place and the players have had a full offseason to learn Katoa’s modus operandi, which is based on his “five-prong plan” that is four-fifths complete.
Also, the majority of last year’s team — “25” starters return, Katoa said — is back with valuable experience. LHS didn’t publicly keep 2020 season statistics, but the Lancers’ playmakers last year were overwhelmingly juniors and sophomores.
There were still plenty of adjustments to be made over the offseason again. The players are learning new offensive and defensive schemes since the overwhelming majority of the coaching staff either left or was dismissed between last season and this one.
Overall it’s been nice for them, as it has for every other program that had a new head coach in 2020, to have a full offseason with the new stuff and not be interrupted two separate times in the summer due to COVID-19 like the Lancers were in 2020.
“If they’re not ready by now, we’re in trouble. Getting ready is a process and we’ve been doing that since October (2020),” Katoa said. “Now it’s just fine-tuning everything, now it’s just executing and fine-tuning timing, installing, everything that you want to do in the fall.”
Katoa, and other coaches in the region, think the Lancers are a sleeping giant every year. The hard part for Layton in general, for most of the past decade, is putting it together for a full season.
“We definitely have the talent. (We need to) just be where we’re supposed to be and believe in ourselves because in the past, I don’t think any Layton team believed in themselves,” quarterback Garrett Gifford said.
WHAT’S NEW
Most of the coaching staff except for Katoa. The defensive scheme is new under new coordinator Del Stilson, and the offense is about half new.
On the schedule, Layton will face both Farmington and Bear River for the first time this year.
QUOTABLE
“We’re the underdog always. But we’re loaded and it’s a matter of putting it together,” Katoa said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 2-7, 2-4 Region 1. Layton had a COVID-19 quarantine in September, then came out of that and beat Northridge 7-0. LHS lost 31-14 to Riverton in the 6A playoffs.
2021 strength of schedule: 39-57 (.406). LHS opens with Alta, which was much better than its 6-6 record indicated last year.
Players to watch: Garrett Gifford (QB), Porter Hansen (LB), Nic Sanders (WR), Elias West (RB), Mitch Johnson (S)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense — though Katoa also did say the team has “25” starters back.
Strength/weakness: Experience/Winning mentality
NOTES
The Lancers are 8-21 against Northridge, but this year they have a chance for consecutive wins in the series for the first time since 2015-16.
All-time record against this year’s region foes: 27-25 against Clearfield, 28-18 against Weber, 14-29 against Davis, 3-11 against Syracuse and 7-17 against Fremont.
All-time record against this year’s non-region foes: 6-8 against Jordan, 8-21 against Northridge and 2-4 against Alta.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Alta
Aug. 20: at Northridge
Aug. 27: Jordan
Sept. 3: at Davis*
Sept. 10: Fremont*
Sept. 17: Farmington*
Sept. 24: at Weber*
Oct. 1: Clearfield*
Oct. 7: at Syracuse*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Bear River
* — denotes Region 1 game