Layton football preview: Lancers have a new coach, tons of youth and a whole lot of excitement

LAYTON — Layton High has improved its win total slowly the past two seasons — from zero wins in 2017 to two wins in 2018 and three last year.
Usually that doesn’t result in dozens more players coming out for the football team, two other teams’ leading returning tacklers transferring in and being widely viewed as the wildcard team in Region 1.
There’s “palpable buzz,” as noted college basketball pundit Jon Rothstein likes to say, surrounding the Layton High football program right now.
“It’s really something where I know where we’re headed, I know what we’re trying to build and it’s a matter of helping them every day we get together see that and understand where we’re going," new head coach Fotu Katoa said. "We’re not here to do anything else but to work to help build a powerhouse program. That’s it.”
Katoa, whose kids have all attended or will attend Layton High, said there’s 143 kids in the program these days.
There’s talent and excitement in each position group. Practices are scripted, just like at the college level. He has a detailed plan — seriously, it’s 11 pages — of how to get Layton to the top.
No one’s doubting the Lancers’ potential this year, especially the way their sub-varsity teams played last year.
Whether Layton can actually translate all those things into a decent season in 2020 is a different question.
The team is expected to be very young with juniors and sophomores all around. It's learning a new defense and up-tempo offense. The team had to shut down for two weeks in the summer after a positive COVID-19 test, and the Lancers have only really gotten to know their new head coach since June 1.
“We might start off a little slower, just running a new offense that we’re not used to at game tempo, but hopefully we’ll be able to pick it up and just roll with it the rest of the year,” senior linebacker Brock Wall said.
None of Layton’s first six games can be considered easy, by any stretch of the imagination.
On the flipside, most Region 1 teams lost a ton of seniors and the region as a whole is expected to be down from the last couple years, meaning the time could be ripe for another team to make a move to the top of the standings.
“We just need to keep our confidence up. We’re a super young team so it might be a little rocky,” junior quarterback Garrett Gifford said.
When Katoa took the job, one of the first things he said is he wanted to keep Layton’s talented players at Layton, alluding to the fact that at least a handful have transferred out of boundary to schools such as Roy over the last few years.
The Lancers have always had really good players — Tayler Katoa, Julian Blackmon, etc. — but haven’t been able to directly translate that to success.
They’ve won five games in three years and have had four winning seasons since 1994. This plan certainly won’t be anything but a multi-year process.
“We are heavy, heavy juniors and sophomores. Heavy. Like one hand heavy, I mean it's like — I like what I see, I like what we have to work with and the potential pipeline that we have with these kids,” Katoa said.
Two of those juniors are transfers who are expected be high-impact: Maximus Fonoti-Maikui (Northridge, led the team with 78 tackles and five sacks in 2019) and Crew Ross (Roy, 53 tackles and two sacks).
Even if there wasn’t a COVID-19 pandemic clouding the crystal ball, it was always going to be hard to tell what kind of trajectory the Lancers will be on because it’s hard to get a read on Katoa as a head coach.
He came to LHS after spending 2019 as a first-time head coach at Layton Christian Acadmey, arguably the hardest job in the state.
The Eagles went 3-7 (one of those wins was by forfeit) last year and switched from being blown out or very competitive in their seven losses, and spent the majority of the season on the road.
QUOTABLE
Katoa was hired in mid-April, right during the spring COVID-19 shutdown, so he couldn’t get to know any of the players on a personal level until June 1.
“The challenge was I didn’t know them, they didn’t know us, they didn’t know the coaches, they didn’t know which coaches I was going to keep on, they didn’t know who I was going to bring on. It was a challenge, but they’re doing really well,” he said.
As a little kid, Wall remembers watching Katoa’s son Tayler, who’s now playing at USC, playing for the Lancers.
“Oh my goodness, I watched him and I think every kid wanted to be him,” Wall said.
WHAT’S NEW
Layton has a new head coach, Fotu Katoa, whose children have all attended or will attend Layton High, so he’s not an outside figure to the LHS community.
Katoa brought over Travis Vendela, Matt Coates and David Putnam from LCA. Vendela is the offensive coordinator. The offense and defense are new.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 3-8 (1-6 Region 1). It was about to be a really disappointing end to the season until the Lancers pulled off a shocking first-round playoff upset at Weber, their first playoff win since 2008.
2020 strength of schedule: 47-50 (.485).
Players to watch: Maximus Fonoti-Maikui (LB), Brock Wall (LB), Garrett Gifford (QB), Nick Sanders (WR), Zach Barber (DL)
Strength/weakness: Effort and energy/Getting to know everyone
NOTES
According to prep football historian George Felt, Layton has played in one of six games in Utah prep history to have gone to five overtimes or more. The Lancers lost 43-36 to Bountiful in a five-OT game in 1990.
Layton is 27-24 all-time against Clearfield, the Lancers’ most-played rivalry.
The past two seasons in years that have ended with a ‘0,’ Layton has gone 5-6 (2000, 2010).
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Brighton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Roy*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Davis*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Weber*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Fremont*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Northridge*, 7 p.m.
*Region 1 game