Layton's Nate Atkinson (82) dives for a pass while Weber's Cannon DeVries (15) and Niko Pluim (16) defend during a 6A first-round playoff game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Weber High School in Pleasant View.
PLEASANT VIEW — In a game highlighted by penalties, the No. 22 seed Layton Lancers earned a 28-27 overtime win over No. 11 seed Weber Warriors in the first round of the 6A football playoffs Friday.
Tied 21-21 to start overtime, Weber won the toss and elected to start on defense. Layton converted its overtime possession to take a 28-21 lead on a quarterback sneak by Tyler Reid.
Weber responded with a 12-yard touchdown run by Logan Payne and it appeared the game would go to another overtime period. But a bad snap led to a missed extra point and Layton celebrated its upset win.
Weber takes on Layton in Friday afternoon's playoff football game on Oct. 25, 2019, at Weber High School.
Reid accounted for three touchdowns on the night.
The Lancers (3-7) struck first with some razzle-dazzle when a reverse to Nate Atkinson resulted in a 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman Elias Parkinson. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter as the Lancers slowed the pace and controlled the ball for most of the frame.
Senior quarterback Kohl Hogan guided Weber's run-heavy offense, as he had all season to the tune of 23 total touchdowns. He responded early in the second quarter, leading the Warriors (6-4) to the Layton 1 where Trey Dean punched it in for the touchdown.
Both teams continued to move the ball well but neither was able to add points in the first half. In fact, both the Lancers and Warriors had field goal attempts blocked on back-to-back possessions, keeping the scored locked at 7-7 going into the half.
Looking to make a statement to start the second half, the Warriors offense scored 14 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Hogan started the scoring with a read-option from 45 yards out, turning a single Lancer defender around three times in route to the end zone.
Layton fumbled on its next drive, giving Weber prime field position. Hogan added a 25-yard rush, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Payne — but Hogan was injured on the play and was out for the rest of the game.
With Hogan sidelined, the Warriors offense struggled to move the ball and the Lancers took advantage, scoring on back-to-back possessions. The first came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Reid to Atkinson, then Reid hit Parkinson for a 32-yard scoring strike.
Tied at 21, both teams drove the ball across midfield multiple times but neither could capitalize. Layton had the ball at the Weber 30 with 15 seconds remaining but a fumble cost the Lancers an opportunity at a game-winning field goal and the game headed to overtime.
Layton moves on and travels to No. 6 seed East (8-3) on Friday, Nov. 1.
