The ink is dry.
Former University of Utah safety and Layton High alumnus Julian Blackmon put pen to paper on his rookie NFL contract Tuesday with the Indianapolis Colts.
According to the Indianapolis Star, Blackmon signed a 4-year contract worth $4.62 million with a $926,436 signing bonus.
Blackmon, whom the Colts drafted with the 85th overall pick in the draft's third round, is rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game.
He posted a picture on his Instagram account Wednesday showing him signing a piece of paper with the caption, "Let's get it started."
Due to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement in 2011, rookie contracts are set on a scale based upon where the player was drafted. The scale increases each year in proportion to how much the NFL salary cap increases.
Blackmon's base salary for 2020 will be $610,000 and will increase by around $210,000 each year until he's out of contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
Blackmon will be one of two NFL players with Weber or Davis County high school ties in the NFL this season, joining Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil (Fremont High, Utah State).
Vigil played the last four years with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with the Chargers this offseason.
Vigil is coming off his best NFL season in 2019 when he played 16 games and made 111 total tackles with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one sack and one interception.
They're of course not the only NFL players with local ties still in the league. Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson is about to enter his third season with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson played 12 games with seven starts last season, recorded 50 combined tackles and five passes defended.
Recent WSU players Andrew Vollert (Chargers), Iosua Opeta (Eagles) and Jonah Williams (Rams) are all currently under various NFL contracts.