LAYTON — From 60 feet, 6 inches away, Cam Day doesn’t look like an intimidating figure on the pitcher’s mound.
The Layton High senior right-handed pitcher appears tall and skinny in a baseball uniform.
But very quickly, Day wishes opposing batters good night.
Day is in the midst of a sparkling senior season for the Lancers, showing the rest of the state why he’s signed with the University of Utah and why MLB scouts are watching him in person.
As of Friday morning, Day’s pitched 44 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs (two earned) with 28 hits and five walks against 75 strikeouts.
Put another way, Day averages 2.3 strikeouts per baserunner allowed.
Just this season, Day has a six-inning no-hitter against Davis to his name, a 15-strikeout shutout against Clearfield and a complete game with one run allowed in a 2-1 win against Weber where he also hit the go-ahead home run.
Day is also one of the team’s best hitters, having batted .365 through 20 games with a team-high 27 RBIs to go with a .470 on-base percentage, four homers, two doubles, one triple and five stolen bases.
“From a young age, my dad’s always taught me to go out there and be the best and be the toughest guy out there. I’ve always thought I’m going to beat you, whatever that takes, I’m going to work harder,” Day said in a phone interview early in April.
Day has been a huge reason for Layton’s success this season as the Lancers have chased a first region title since 2014.
When he’s not pitching, he plays center field or he’ll come in and be a courtesy runner for a catcher.
“I think how Cam goes, we go,” said Layton’s head coach Robert Ferneau. “With the bat as well and obviously on the mound, but he’s a big cog in what we do. Just his leadership alone is invaluable.”
Day works with three pitches: a fastball that sits between 90-94 mph, a changeup that sits 85-88 mph and a slider/curveball combo pitch — he calls it a slurve — that’s around 78-81 mph.
It’s not exclusively the pitching repertoire that has scouts intrigued.
“They just like his makeup, his character, his ability to shake things off and still pound the zone,” Ferneau said. “He’s a strike thrower, that’s the No. 1 thing is he’s a strike thrower. There are a lot of guys that can throw 92-96, but can they throw strikes? Cam can.”
As a freshman, Day pitched to a 6-3 record with a 2.05 ERA in 54 2/3 innings. He struck out 68 batters that year and was comfortably on region coaches' radars after that. His sophomore year, Day had a 1.97 ERA in 49 2/3 innings, according to MaxPreps.
Day fits the prototypical hard-working, thirst-for-learning, super-talented player that fits what many scouts look for this time of year.
What sets Day apart, Ferneau said, is his composure on the mound.
“Nothing seems to rattle him. In years past we’ve booted the ball and he still just got up on there and threw strikes and gave us a chance to win,” Ferneau said. “The mental toughness by far, he doesn’t let things rattle him. We kind of live by, ‘we control the controllables’ and he does a really good job of that.”
Day said that mindset particularly comes from his dad.
“That’s how I was taught. His biggest thing is no matter what happens is you control what you control, and you control your emotions and if you do that on the field, you’re going to be one of the better players to play,” Day said.
Day signed with Utah last fall, saying he really likes what new Utes pitching coach Gary Andersen has done in his coaching career.
Day said the pro scouting really ramped up in the winter, particularly after he went to a showcase in Wisconsin in the winter. Dozens of scouts were there, watched him pitch and have since had their teams watch him pitch this season in Utah.
In an interview in early April, Day said he’d heard from teams including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.
Day and his family have an advisor through marketing firm Paragon Sports, which is handling a lot of the contact from MLB clubs and taking the pressure off Day’s shoulders after scouts were contacting him several times a week.
“It’s unreal,” Day said of the attention. “Especially me, it’s overwhelming, but it’s something I’ve always dreamed of and I don’t get pressured very easily just from how I’ve been raised up in the game ... seeing it happen was surreal for me.”
This year’s draft is all but officially 20 rounds instead of 40, following contraction of the minor leagues that went into effect this year.
That means MLB teams are scouting less players and it begs the question, would teams be sending their mid-level scouts to Utah — as some have — to watch a high school pitcher if the teams weren’t dead-set on picking said pitcher in the first 20 rounds?
It also means it's harder to gauge where Day might get picked, if he is picked, because there's more roster fluidity in the pro and college levels right now and next season, due to that minor league contraction and the extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Day isn’t the first area pitcher to garner pro attention in recent years.
Pro teams heavily scouted Fremont left-hander Kyler Bush in 2018, with the Kansas City Royals inviting him to a pre-draft workout in Kansas City, then selecting him in the 40th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Bush, now a junior at St. Mary's College in California, is draft-eligible this year.
This year’s MLB Draft is in July and if Day does get picked, he’ll obviously have a huge choice to make. He did say it’s his dream to play professional baseball.
For now, Day said he and the rest of the Lancers are thrilled to be back playing baseball again in 2021 after COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short.
“I think COVID taking that one year away really puts it into perspective for us,” he said.