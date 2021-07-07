The top-scoring striker in Region 1 and one of the best girls soccer players in the state made up her mind about where she'll play college soccer.
Erin Bailey, a senior at Layton High, said on social media last week she'll play for BYU, swapping the Lancers' light blue jersey for the Cougars' royal color.
Bailey scored 26 goals with 10 assists in the 2020 season, according to stats reported by the team. The goal tally was the top mark in Region 1, the 6A classification and tied for seventh in the state, according to MaxPreps.
She was the focal point of the attack for a Layton team that scored 60 goals in 18 matches, finished second in Region 1, advanced to the state quarterfinals and was the only team to knock off 6A state champ Davis last season.
NEW WRESTLING WEIGHT CLASSES
The UHSAA made official Tuesday what has been discussed for months at a state and national level: new high school wrestling weight classes effective in the 2021-22 school year.
For the boys, seven of the 14 weight classes will be different next season and all seven are in the middleweights and heavier. For instance, there's a 175-pound weight class in place of 182, but other changes are minuscule such as the 145-pound class now being 144.
The girls side saw some more drastic changes with 12 of the 14 weight classes changing. In particular, there are now five weight classes at 120 pounds and lighter, starting at 120 and going down by five until 100, compared to three last year.
And where the lightest classification on the girls side used to be 108, there's now the 100 and 105-pound classes.
Comparisons between the new and old weight classes are as follows:
2021-22 girls weight classes: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.
Previous girls weight classes: 108, 115, 120, 124, 128, 132, 136, 140, 145, 150, 160, 170, 190, 245.
2021-22 boys weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285.
Previous boys weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285.
Nationally, some states will move to the new weight classes in 2023-24.
"I appreciate all the feedback from the Utah Wrestling Coaches Association recommending that we move forward with the new weight classes, instead of waiting for the 2023 Wrestling Season," reads part of a memo sent to wrestling coaches by UHSAA assistant director Brenan Jackson.
NFHS WEIGHS IN ON NIL
The NCAA's approval of name, image and likeness rules earlier this month predictably sent questions trickling down about how things work on the high school level. The country's high school sports governing body reminded everyone of its stance Wednesday.
NFHS director Karissa Niehoff wrote in a statement the NIL changes, in part, "do not affect current high school student-athletes. Current high school student-athletes CANNOT earn money as a result of their connection to the high school team."
Niehoff's broad statement answers any questions that may come about as a result of ill-defined or loosely-defined NIL rules at individual state high school associations.
For instance, Article 1, Section 6 of the UHSAA handbook covers the amateur rule for high school athletics in Utah, but it doesn't make specific references to things like name, image and likeness.
Under the UHSAA rule, an athlete is ineligible for competition in Utah if that athlete has competed for money in any organized athletic activity, for example.