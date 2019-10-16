It's time once again for Ogden City's football rivalry game.
Ben Lomond High School and Ogden High School face off in the 2019 Iron Horse Game tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.
Ogden is 2-7 this season with a 1-5 mark in Region 10 play. Ben Lomond is 1-8 and is also 1-5 in region play.
Ogden leads the all-time series 46-20.
