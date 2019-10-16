Iron Horse 60
Ogden defeated Ben Lomond 56-26 in the Iron Horse game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden.

 MATT HERP, Standard-Examiner

It's time once again for Ogden City's football rivalry game.

Ben Lomond High School and Ogden High School face off in the 2019 Iron Horse Game tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.

Ogden is 2-7 this season with a 1-5 mark in Region 10 play. Ben Lomond is 1-8 and is also 1-5 in region play.

Ogden leads the all-time series 46-20.

Read our game previews in the links below and get live updates once the game kicks off from the Standard-Examiner sports staff.

 

