Fremont vs. Northridge 33
Buy Now

Fremont defeated Northridge in boys varsity football game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Fremont High School in Plain City.

 MATT HERP, Standard-Examiner

It's once again time for high school football in Utah!

A whopping 18 matchups dot the schedule in Northern Utah for Week 1 of high school football on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Follow along with our live scores below!

At a game? You can text score updates to 385-269-0491. Make sure to include time and quarter in your updates!

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.

Brett Hein is the sports editor and covers Weber State sports for the Standard-Examiner.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!