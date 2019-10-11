BW Farmington vs Bonneville Prep Football 009
Farmington and Bonneville players scrum during a prep football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington Terrace.

 BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner

Week 9 of the high school football season brings 10 games in Northern Utah with many regions finishing up region play Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Follow along with our live scores below!

At a game? Text in score updates to 385-269-0491. Make sure to include time and quarter in your updates!

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.

