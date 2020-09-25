Week 7 of high school football in Northern Utah has brought the first coronavirus disruptions of region schedules.
Layton and Viewmont are out for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests in the program. Layton-Clearfield (Region 1) and Farmington-Viewmont (Region 5) are now off the schedule for this week, and Farmington and Clearfield scheduled a non-region game against each other on short notice.
Meanwhile, Fremont is at Weber in one of Weber County's big rivalries.
Follow along with our live scores below for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
