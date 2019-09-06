We're on to Week 4 of the high school football season!
There are 13 games on the schedule in Northern Utah for Week 4 of high school football on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Follow along with our live scores below!
We're on to Week 4 of the high school football season!
There are 13 games on the schedule in Northern Utah for Week 4 of high school football on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Follow along with our live scores below!
Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.