Weber High’s first volleyball game is scheduled for Aug. 27 at home against Woods Cross.
When the Warriors take the court, they’ll have a different coaching staff than they did in June, and they’ll be going with a third different head coach in three seasons.
Liz Dutcher was named Weber’s new head coach back on July 16, giving her around a month-and-a-half to get to know the team and get things rolling in the middle of a public health crisis.
All this for a first-time head coach who played competitive volleyball growing up in Logan, but who hasn’t been involved in high school coaching in 12 years.
“What that’s going to look like is my application of the game itself and creating a space where I have a really strong caching team. I’ve already found two assistant coaches who are going to be strong assets to the program both technically and culturally. That is a really essential part to my vision that I have so that we can elevate the game in all aspects on the court,” Dutcher said.
Dutcher replaces Jeff Barrows, who resigned in the offseason after he replaced Erica Nish-Kolilis the previous year. Dutcher coached as an assistant at Lone Peak High for three years (2006-08) under Deanna Meyer.
Since then, Dutcher’s been a stay-at-home mom with four kids and recently has been working for a marketing company where she teaches virtual makeup tutorials.
This past year, she taught in the Ogden School District and didn’t have coaching on her radar four months ago — then saw the Weber job opening, applied, interviewed and got the job.
Dutcher likes the fact that she’s coming into the program with no previous experience with the team.
“Where we’ve been able to have a few open gyms I know some names, which I think can really be an asset to a program. My whole coaching staff is going into this unbiased,” Dutcher said.
If people thought the head football coaching shuffle in Davis County was crazy, the Weber County volleyball coaching carousel was even crazier.
Dutcher will be the fifth incoming head coach of a Weber County volleyball team after Alise Bowles (Fremont), Erin Glover (Bonneville), Madi Robins (Roy) and Angie Williams (Ben Lomond) moved into new digs this offseason.
Williams was the only one to switch schools, going to BLHS from Bonneville. Even the only returning Weber County volleyball coach will be in just his second year, that being Brad Hulse at Ogden High.
In the 1970’s, 80’s and early 90’s, Weber was a local volleyball powerhouse, winning 17 region titles between 1973-93 to go with seven state championships. Recently, Weber has finished fifth and fourth in Region 1 after winning a region title in 2016.