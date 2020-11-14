ST. GEORGE — In a one-score game, two plays made all the difference in a rematch of last year’s 3A football championship game between Juab and Morgan.
An 83-yard touchdown gave the Wasps a lead, and a penalty on the Trojans gave Juab a game-sealing first down to win the 3A state title 17-14 Saturday night at Dixie State.
In a much higher scoring affair than last year’s 8-0 Morgan win, Juab used its physicality up front to stifle the Trojans’ rushing attack.
“Juab’s a physical team,” Morgan head coach Jared Barlow said. “They understood some things that we were doing. They just did a great job of filling gaps and tackling.”
The game-winning score came when Juab’s Bodee Blackett took a jet sweep and ran 83 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, evading a diving safety in the process. Morgan’s defense held the rest of the second half, but the offense couldn’t sustain a drive against a solid Wasps’ defense.
The Trojans' defense had one last chance to get the ball back for the offense, but Morgan (8-3) was called for a personal foul after stopping Juab on third down, which allowed Juab to run out the clock.
Morgan began the game with a stagnant offense as well, which put the defense on its heels.
Juab scored the first touchdown of the game with a 1-yard plunge by Trey Lund. Trojan quarterback Ryder Lish was intercepted twice, and his pick at the end of the first quarter led to a Juab 37-yard field goal and a 10-0 Wasps lead.
Lish was 2 of 6 passing for 1 yard and two interceptions in the first half. He finished 4 of 11 for 17 yards but led all Trojans with 95 rush yards.
Morgan forced two fumbles and scored touchdowns off both. Lish led a touchdown drive, capped with a 16-yard keeper that cut the lead to 10-7 with four minutes left in the half.
Juab’s Alex Jackson fumbled the ball back to Morgan and Lish engineered a six-play, 24-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Starting the second half, Juab trusted the run and retook the lead. Morgan’s defense stifled the Wasps but the team came up a few plays short.
“The kids played great all year,” Barlow said. “They did a lot of things people didn’t think they’d be able to do. They battled hard.”