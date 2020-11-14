Morgan football vs Juab 3A title game 01
Morgan High running back Sam Hansen, center, carries the ball against Juab during the 3A state championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Dixie State University in St. George.

 CHRIS KWIECINSKI, Special to the Standard-Examiner

ST. GEORGE — In a one-score game, two plays made all the difference in a rematch of last year’s 3A football championship game between Juab and Morgan.

An 83-yard touchdown gave the Wasps a lead, and a penalty on the Trojans gave Juab a game-sealing first down to win the 3A state title 17-14 Saturday night at Dixie State.

In a much higher scoring affair than last year’s 8-0 Morgan win, Juab used its physicality up front to stifle the Trojans’ rushing attack.

“Juab’s a physical team,” Morgan head coach Jared Barlow said. “They understood some things that we were doing. They just did a great job of filling gaps and tackling.”

The game-winning score came when Juab’s Bodee Blackett took a jet sweep and ran 83 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, evading a diving safety in the process. Morgan’s defense held the rest of the second half, but the offense couldn’t sustain a drive against a solid Wasps’ defense.

The Trojans' defense had one last chance to get the ball back for the offense, but Morgan (8-3) was called for a personal foul after stopping Juab on third down, which allowed Juab to run out the clock.

Morgan began the game with a stagnant offense as well, which put the defense on its heels.

Juab scored the first touchdown of the game with a 1-yard plunge by Trey Lund. Trojan quarterback Ryder Lish was intercepted twice, and his pick at the end of the first quarter led to a Juab 37-yard field goal and a 10-0 Wasps lead.

Lish was 2 of 6 passing for 1 yard and two interceptions in the first half. He finished 4 of 11 for 17 yards but led all Trojans with 95 rush yards.

Morgan forced two fumbles and scored touchdowns off both. Lish led a touchdown drive, capped with a 16-yard keeper that cut the lead to 10-7 with four minutes left in the half.

Juab’s Alex Jackson fumbled the ball back to Morgan and Lish engineered a six-play, 24-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Starting the second half, Juab trusted the run and retook the lead. Morgan’s defense stifled the Wasps but the team came up a few plays short.

“The kids played great all year,” Barlow said. “They did a lot of things people didn’t think they’d be able to do. They battled hard.”

