The prep football season is set to kick off in Utah on Aug. 14. Here’s what the schedule looks like for Ben Lomond, Ogden, Morgan and Layton Christian, plus some notes and observations.
The high school football live television schedule won’t be released until the summer, so there’s a chance some of the games listed below may move from a Friday night to a Thursday, depending on TV selections.
Week 1, Aug. 14
Games: Providence Hall at Ben Lomond, Ogden at Union, Grand at Morgan, Layton Christian at Judge Memorial
Week 2, Aug. 21
Games: Providence Hall at Ogden, Ben Lomond at American Leadership, Morgan at Bear River, White Pines (NV) at Layton Christian (4 p.m.)
Morgan at Bear River: Morgan leads the series 15-11 since 1970.
White Pines at Layton Christian: LCA leads the series 3-0
Week 3, Aug. 28
Games: Milford at Ogden, Ben Lomond at Evanston (WY), Snow Canyon at Morgan, Parowan at Layton Christian (4 p.m.)
Week 4, Sept. 4
Games: Ben Lomond at Tooele, Mountain View at Ogden, Morgan at Green Canyon, Layton Christian at North Summit
Week 5, Sept. 11
Games: Providence Hall at Layton Christian (4 p.m.), Cedar Valley at Ben Lomond, Ogden at Park City
Week 6, Sept. 18
Games: Rich at Layton Christian (4 p.m.), Tooele at Ogden, Ben Lomond at Mountain View, Morgan at Summit Academy
Rich at Layton Christian: Rich leads the all-time series 10-4, but LCA has won the last three.
Week 7, Sept. 25
Games: Ben Lomond at Stansbury, Ogden at Uintah, Morgan at Juan Diego
Week 8, Oct. 2
Games: Duchesne at Layton Christian (4 p.m.), Park City at Ben Lomond, Cedar Valley at Ogden, Morgan at Wasatch
Morgan at Wasatch: Wasatch leads the series 23-20-1 since 1970.
Week 9: Oct. 9
Games: South Summit at Morgan, Layton Christian at Gunnison, Uintah at Ben Lomond (Thursday, Oct. 8), Ogden at Stansbury (Thursday, Oct. 8)
South Summit at Morgan: Morgan leads the series 36-24-1 since 1942, according to prep football historian George Felt.
Uintah at Ben Lomond: Ben Lomond leads the series 3-2 since 1970, including a 2-0 mark from postseason games in 1997 and 2000.
Week 10, Wednesday, Oct. 14
Games: Ben Lomond vs. Ogden (Iron Horse Game at Weber State), Grantsville at Morgan
Ben Lomond vs. Ogden: Ogden leads the all-time series 49-22, and 47-20 in Iron Horse games.
Grantsville at Morgan: Morgan leads the series 52-29-2 since 1945, according to Felt. The two teams have finished 1-2 in the region standings — Morgan won region titles in 2017 and 2018, Grantsville won the region in 2019 — the past three years.
NOTES
Ogden will meet Union for the first time since a playoff game in 2007, but it’s the first regular-season meeting since at least 1970.
There are at least four other first-time meetings overall.
In Week 1, Ben Lomond meets Providence Hall. PH is a charter school in Herriman with a second-year football program.
It's believed that the Ben Lomond-Evanston (Wyoming) matchup is also the first meeting between the schools.
Ogden hosts Providence Hall in Week 2. Morgan goes to Green Canyon (North Logan) in Week 4 and, in Week 5, Layton Christian hosts Providence Hall.
This will mark the third straight year that Ogden plays an opponent for the first time in school history (Enterprise in 2018, Milford and Cedar Valley in 2019, Providence Hall in 2020).
This will be the second straight year Ben Lomond faces a team for the first time in school history (American Leadership Academy and Cedar Valley in 2019, Providence Hall in 2020).
Judge Memorial will play an independent schedule this fall, which opened up a spot on Morgan High's region schedule that the Trojans filled with non-region foe Wasatch on Oct. 2. The two schools last played each other in 2012.
Morgan meets Snow Canyon for the first time since 2010. The Trojans lead the series 3-1.