The prep football season is set to kick off in Utah on August 14. Here's a look at what the schedule looks like for Region 1 teams, plus some notes and observations.
The high school football live television schedule won't be released until the summer, so there's a chance some of the games listed below may move from a Friday night to a Thursday, depending on TV selections.
Last year, the Davis-Viewmont, Roy-Davis, Fremont-Weber and Weber-Syracuse games were games with Region 1 teams televised in the regular season.
Week 1: Aug. 14
Games: Viewmont at Northridge, Granger at Syracuse, Weber at Bingham, Fremont at Brighton, Roy at Jordan, West at Clearfield, Davis at Herriman, Layton at Skyline.
Week 2: Aug. 21
Games: Bountiful at Weber, Dixie at Roy, Fremont at Salem Hills, Syracuse at Farmington, Davis at Viewmont, Brighton at Layton, Northridge at Taylorsville, Clearfield at Granger.
Davis at Viewmont: Davis leads all-time series 37-14-1 since 1964 and the teams will play for the 42nd consecutive year, according to prep football historian George Felt.
Week 3: Aug. 28
Games: Roy at Fremont, Clearfield at Weber, Syracuse at Layton, Davis at Northridge.
Roy at Fremont: Fremont leads the series 11-7, but Roy has won the last six.
Week 4: Sept. 4
Games: Northridge at Fremont, Layton at Roy, Weber at Syracuse, Davis at Clearfield
Northridge at Fremont: Fremont leads the series 16-11 and the two teams have played at least once per season since Fremont opened in 1994.
Davis at Clearfield: Davis leads the series 30-23-1 since 1961, according to Felt.
Week 5: Sept. 11
Games: Northridge at Weber, Fremont at Clearfield, Roy at Syracuse, Layton at Davis
Layton at Davis: Davis leads the series 26-13 since 1970, and has won the last eight.
Week 6: Sept. 18
Games: Syracuse at Fremont, Weber at Layton, Roy at Davis, Clearfield at Northridge
Clearfield at Northridge: Northridge leads the series 13-12 all-time and has won eight of the last ten, but the teams have split the last four meetings.
Week 7: Sept. 25
Games: Fremont at Weber, Northridge at Roy, Davis at Syracuse, Layton at Clearfield
Fremont at Weber: Fremont leads the series 19-8, but Weber has won the last three.
Layton at Clearfield: Since 1970, Layton leads the series 28-23, which has been played since 1968, according to Felt.
Week 8: Oct. 2
Games: Layton at Fremont, Clearfield at Roy, Weber at Davis, Syracuse at Northridge
Weber at Davis: Davis owns a 36-15-3 series advantage, according to Felt. Weber has won three in a row.
Week 9: Oct. 9
Games: Roy at Weber, Fremont at Davis, Clearfield at Syracuse, Northridge at Layton
Roy at Weber, The Shield Game: Roy leads the series 32-23, according to Felt.
Northridge at Layton, Battle for the Sword: Northridge leads the series 21-7 and Layton is the only team that Northridge has played every season since opening in 1992.
Week 10: Oct. 14
Games: Bear River at Clearfield
NOTES
Davis' first four games are on the road and four of its final five are at home, starting with Layton in Week 5.
In Week 2, Clearfield will meet Granger for the first time since 1996 and Northridge faces Taylorsville for the first time since 2000.
The Fremont-Weber game is scheduled for a Friday night for now, but has been played on Thursdays because of television the past three seasons.