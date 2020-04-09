The prep football season is set to kick off in Utah on Aug. 14. Here’s what the schedule looks like for Region 5 teams and Bear River, plus some notes and observations.
The high school football live television schedule won’t be released until the summer, so there’s a chance some of the games listed below may move from a Friday night to a Thursday, depending on TV selections.
Last year's Woods Cross-Bountiful game was televised in the regular season.
Week 1: Aug. 14
Games: Bonneville at Hunter, Kearns at Box Elder, Farmington at Corner Canyon, Bear River at Juan Diego, Viewmont at Northridge, Bountiful at Highland, Westlake at Woods Cross.
Week 2: Aug. 21
Games: Bountiful at Weber, Bonneville at Sky View, Syracuse at Farmington, Davis at Viewmont, Morgan at Bear River, Box Elder at Green Canyon, Woods Cross at West.
Bonneville at Sky View: Bonneville leads the series 20-10-1 since 1970.
Week 3: Aug. 28
Games: Bear River at Bonneville, Farmington at Ridgeline, Springville at Bountiful, Wasatch at Viewmont, Brighton at Woods Cross, Rigby (Idaho) vs. Box Elder (Aug. 29 at Idaho State).
Bear River at Bonneville: Bonneville has won the last nine meetings dating back to 1970.
Week 4: Sept. 4
Games: Box Elder at Bear River, Mountain Crest at Bonneville, Lone Peak at Farmington, Woods Cross at Ridgeline, Bountiful at Brighton.
Box Elder at Bear River: Box Elder leads the all-time Golden Spike series 71-26-2 and has won eight of the last nine, according to prep football historian George Felt. It’s the longest uninterrupted high school football series in Utah and reaches a historic 100th matchup this season.
Week 5: Sept. 11
Games: Bonneville at Viewmont, Box Elder at Farmington, Woods Cross at Bountiful, Ridgeline at Bear River.
Woods Cross at Bountiful: Bountiful leads the series 31-11. This game was played on a Thursday last year for television.
Week 6: Sept. 18
Games: Bountiful at Bonneville, Woods Cross at Farmington, Viewmont at Box Elder, Bear River at Logan.
Bear River at Logan: Logan controls the series 52-31-3 since 1925, according to Felt.
Week 7: Sept. 25
Games: Bonneville at Woods Cross, Farmington at Viewmont, Box Elder at Bountiful, Green Canyon at Bear River.
Farmington at Viewmont: Viewmont leads the series 2-0 in Davis County’s newest school-split rivalry.
Week 8: Oct. 2
Games: Bonneville at Farmington, Woods Cross at Box Elder, Bountiful at Viewmont, Bear River at Mountain Crest.
Bountiful at Viewmont: Bountiful leads the series 32-23, according to Felt.
Week 9: Oct. 9
Games: Box Elder at Bonneville, Farmington at Bountiful, Viewmont at Woods Cross, Sky View at Bear River.
Box Elder at Bonneville: Bonneville leads the series 27-24, according to Felt.
Week 10: Wednesday, Oct. 14
Games: Bear River at Clearfield, Murray at Box Elder, Viewmont at Ridgeline, Sky View at Bountiful
NOTES
The biggest game on the schedule is Sept. 4 when Box Elder visits Bear River in the 100th Golden Spike Game. The rivalry has survived through The Great Depression and World War II.
Also for the third year in a row, Bonneville’s non-region schedule consists of three teams from another region, Region 11 (Bear River, Sky View, Mountain Crest).
Farmington will meet Corner Canyon for the first time, Woods Cross will face Ridgeline for the first time and Box Elder will face Rigby (Idaho) for at least the first time since 1970, and possibly the first time ever.
Bountiful will meet Sky View for the first time since 2008.