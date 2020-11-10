In the spring, a Davis County coaching shuffle brought new head football coaches to four high schools. Northridge replaced its coach with Woods Cross' coach, who then hired Layton's coach, who then hired Layton Christian's coach.
Another program will have a new head coach next fall. Davis High head football coach Mitch Arquette informed the Darts on Monday morning that he's stepping down from his post at the end of this month.
Arquette has accepted the position of athletics supervisor for Ogden School District, a spot that opened last month. Arquette, who is also Davis athletic director, and Davis principal Greg Wilkey each confirmed the news to the Standard-Examiner.
According to an Ogden district spokesperson, Arquette's hire requires approval from the school board at its Nov. 19 meeting, which is standard operating procedure for school districts.
The Darts went 20-22 in four seasons under Arquette, though his first season in 2017, a 1-8 campaign, came after he was named head coach three months before the season.
Davis was 7-4 in 2018 and won a playoff game (27-14 over Hunter) for the first time since 2012, a road playoff game nonetheless. Arquette was named Standard-Examiner All-Area Football Coach of the Year in 2018.
This season, the Darts had the best offense in Region 1 and one of the best in the state, going 8-4 overall with two playoff wins.
Their season ended Friday in the 6A quarterfinals with a 42-10 loss at No. 3 Skyridge, a game Davis had within reach for two-plus quarters.
Wilkey said Davis will start its search for a new athletic director after the 6A football championship concludes Friday, Nov. 20.
Davis will be the second school in the county to name a new head coach this fall.
Layton Christian Academy was the first, naming Ray Stowers (also a former player at the University of Utah, like Arquette) its head coach. Stowers served one game as interim head coach in October after the school fired its head coach and indefinitely suspended the rest of the staff.