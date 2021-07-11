NORTH OGDEN — Kyler Bush’s name is still up on MLB draft boards.
The 21-year-old left-handed pitcher, who graduated from Fremont High in 2018 and pitched at Saint Mary’s College this year, had showed up on mock drafts as high as the first round, but he was not selected in Sunday’s primary round and attention now turns to Monday for rounds 2-10.
Bush, who’s been going by “Ky” instead of “Kyler,” gathered with family members Sunday in Northern Utah to watch the draft.
The mock drafts that had him in the first round were the rosiest of the projections, but he and his family were still hopeful the call would come Sunday night and instead watched in silence as the Minnesota Twins ended the draft’s first round by picking a high school shortstop.
Still, Bush and his family know there is still most of the draft remaining and are optimistic about Monday’s chances.
It was indeed a tangible possibility that Bush could’ve gone in the first round, but the draft’s complex machinations didn’t break in his favor.
A team theoretically could whittle its first-round draft decision down to two choices between, say, a high school shortstop and a college pitcher, depending on the team’s needs/wants for its minor league farm system and future big-league roster.
The team picks the shortstop? The college pitchers stay put. The team picks the pitcher? The college pitchers all move up a notch for the next team that wants one, and it creates a domino effect for other teams’ strategies.
And that’s assuming that teams’ choices are between a prep shortstop and college pitcher by the time their pick arrives.
In short, more pitchers needed to be drafted Sunday for Bush to have been picked in the first round. Fifteen of the 36 first-round picks Sunday were used on pitchers and nine were used on high school shortstops.
The other big thing is money. Pro teams reach out to prospects, or their advisors, and throw out a signing bonus number; if the two sides don’t find an agreement, the team moves on to find someone who will.
Some teams, like the Kansas City Royals, took prep lefty Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 even though he was projected to go much later in the draft, with KC’s thinking being they can sign Mozzicato for below his slot value and use that money elsewhere.
Money is likely to be the deciding factor for Layton High righty Cam Day, who could potentially be picked Monday if a team offers him enough to forgo college baseball at the University of Utah.